Toshiba unveils massive hard drives for your PC and NAS

Enough capacity to satisfy the biggest data hoarders.

Toshiba have unveiled 18TB hard drives in the N300 NAS hard drive and X300 performance hard drive line.

Both drives are 9-disk helium-sealed units featuring Toshiba's Flux Control - Microwave Assisted Magnetic Recording (FC-MAMR) technology.

By using FC-MAMR, Toshiba managed to boost drive density by 12.5 percent.

Toshiba N300 and X300 Hard Drives

For those with high storage needs, the 18TB N300 is a 7200 RPM 3.5-inch SATA high-endurance drive specifically designed for the rigors of 24/7/365 use in NAS boxes and other storage systems.

The 12TB-18TB N300 drives feature a helium-filled design for low-power consumption.

The drive features a 512MB buffer, can hit a data transfer rate of 281 MB/s, and is good for workloads up to 180 TB/year and an MTTF of 1,200,000 hours.

For those with an eye to performance, the 18TB X300 is a 7200 RPM 3.5-inch SATA high-performance drive.

This drive is aimed squarely at PC gamers, graphic designers, and other users with big storage requirements.

This also features a 512MB buffer is rated for an MTTF of 600,000 hours.

N300 Series drives all come with a 3-year limited warranty, while the X300 Series drives have a 2-year limited warranty. The new 18TB N300 and X300 models are expected to be available in Q4 2021.

