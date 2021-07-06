TPG and Telstra restack of 1800MHz and 2100MHz bands sees 10-20% speed boost

Image: Chris Duckett/ZDNet

Telstra and TPG have announced that users in Adelaide, Brisbane, Perth, Canberra, Darwin, and Hobart should expect a 4G speed increase of around 10 to 20% thanks to a spectrum restack.

The telcos said they defragmented the 1800MHz and 2100MHz bands following different spectrum allocations over the past decade. Telstra said it had pulled a pair of 10MHz allocations into a 20MHz block in six cities.

"Larger spectrum blocks are more efficient and mean we can deliver faster mobile network speeds to our customers. Thanks to this project, we have seen average 4G speeds improve in every city where the restack was done by at least 10% and in Canberra and Darwin by 20%," Telstra group executive of networks and IT Nikos Katinakis said.

"We can also carry more traffic on larger spectrum blocks. For example, in Canberra our re-stacked 1800MHz spectrum is carrying approximately 14% more traffic."

Telstra said it was first time a restack had occured without a direction from ACMA.

"Ultimately, this is an example of two major telecommunications operators constructively working together to give customers improved services," TPG Telecom executive general manager for mobile and fixed networks Barry Kezik said.

"This process also highlights how industry and the regulator can work together to achieve the most effective use of this valuable spectrum resource for the benefit of customers, and we acknowledge the valuable support of the ACMA throughout the process."

TPG added the refarming of sprectrum from 4G to 5G would bring further benefits.

Separately, Optus announced on Monday it was making its coverage of the Euro 2020 semis and final free to all Australians on Optus Sport.

"We recognise that a lot of the country is currently restricted when it comes to going round to friends' houses or to a venue to watch games together, and we are therefore pleased to provide as many Australians as we can with the opportunity to enjoy the last three tournament games in the comfort of every home," Optus TV and content head Corin Dimopoulos said.

Related Coverage