Train to become a full stack developer for under $40

StackCommerce

With millions of new tech jobs expected to be created in the next several years, a shortage of workers skilled enough to fill them is also expected. So there's never been a better time to train for one. Since SQL developers routinely earn somewhere between $90,000 and $120,000 a year, the affordable 2021 Learn to Code Full Stack Developer Certification Bundle self-paced course makes a great career investment.

Jump right in with "Microsoft SQL Server & T-SQL Course For Beginners" to find out all about the benefits of knowing SQL and how to make big bucks once you've become a skilled developer. The "HTML Programming for Everyone" class teaches everyone from beginners on up how to create amazing websites with HTML and the Bootstrap CSS framework.

Then you can dive deep into C# programming, starting with "The Complete C# Programming Course". It's full of exercises, real-world examples and code challenges to help you master C# and the .NET framework. Instructor Rob Percival co-founded Codestars to create courses that are super interactive and easy to understand so that students of all levels of experience could learn to build functional apps and websites.

Follow that up with "Learn C# by Building Applications" to understand the basic concepts of C#6 and C#7 so that you can use them to create real-life .Net console apps. And the "Beginner Object-Oriented Programming in C# & .NET Core" class will help you master the fundamentals of object-oriented programming, which will have you advancing right up the developer hierarchy.

If you know the basic concepts of Python, "Using MySQL Databases with Python" will get you started using MySQL databases with that language. Students who are already familiar with Python can also take "Advanced Python Training" to significantly level up their skills and become a Python expert. While intermediate level coders will find "Intro to PHP for Web Development" and "Learn Angular by Creating a Web Application" extremely useful.

Don't pass up this chance to train for a well-paid tech career as an SQL developer. Grab The 2021 Learn to Code Full Stack Developer Certification Bundle while it's currently available for only $38.99.