Tribit CallElite 81 Bluetooth headset review: Lightweight headset for long meetings

The Tribit CallElite 81 is an ultra-lightweight Bluetooth headset that is comfortable enough to wear all day and will deliver clear sound to either ear.

Weighing 70g the headset has one ear cushion and a microphone arm which can be rotated over about 270 degrees. This means that you can wear it on either ear and adjust the microphone to suit your preferred position.

Inside the box, there is the CallElite 81 headset, a sturdy charging base and a USB dongle. There is also a USB Type-C charging cable and a user manual.

The CallElite 81 headset is adjustable to suit your head and does not pinch the sides of the head. Its 30mm diameter speaker is enclosed in a soft pleather cushion and the button at the centre of the ear cushion acts as a multi-function button.

This button will power on and off the headset, play and pause music, and answer, end, and reject a call. The button also activates your voice assistant.

The headset has a battery capacity of 400mAh which seems to last for days. The base unit which holds the headset is not a charging station unless you permanently connect it to a 5V power supply.

7.6 Tribit CallElite 81 Very Good $70 at Tribit Like Lightweight and comfortable

Long lasting battery

Wear on either ear Don't Like Nowhere to store Bluetooth dongle

Intermittent signal loss when using dongle

I found it useful to place the headset into its base every time I stopped wearing the headset. Wearing it for an eight-hour day only reduced the battery to 75% capacity.

Tribit reckons that the headset will last for up to 23 hours but I think that is a conservative estimate on battery life. If the battery goes flat, then it takes around 1.5 hours to recharge the headset up to 100% again.

The CallElite 81 has a range of 2402-2480mHz and is sensitive enough to receive signals that are –83dBm. Its frequency response is 20 - 20,000Hz+10/-10dB so it will deliver good sound across the bass and high ranges. I did not notice any distortion –- even with thumping bass.

The Tribit website mentions that the CallElite 81 has acoustic noise-canceling which you can adjust between three different levels to get the level of noise-canceling you want.

This ANC functionality is not mentioned at all in the manual, and my attempts to invoke ANC by pressing a combination of the buttons failed.

I took the information about ANC with a pinch of salt. However, the sound coming into my ear was not impacted by surrounding noise – which I could hear from my other ear. Perhaps ANC worked well – or perhaps the ear cushion was properly seated on my ear.

I did have some issues with the Bluetooth dongle that comes with the headset. I found that sometimes the signal dropped intermittently and randomly.

I found that connecting the headset using Bluetooth gave me a much more stable connection. The Bluetooth USB dongle has nowhere it can be stored if it is not in the PC. There is nowhere to store it in the charging stand. If I don't keep it stored in my USB slot. I will lose it for sure.

Apart from wondering what to do with the USB dongle, the Tribit CallElite 81 Bluetooth office headset is a useful Bluetooth headset for the office. Choose how you want to connect to Bluetooth and enjoy hours of wear – without any discomfort – and enjoy clear audio sound across the ranges.