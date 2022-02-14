Why you can trust ZDNet
Tribit Flybuds C2 earbuds: Quick charging and long battery life for $68

The earbuds are affordable with a great range of sounds.

The Tribit Flybuds C2 earbuds are comfortable and deliver a nice range of sound. These earbuds do not sit in the ear, but instead have a stick that you can adjust to get the most comfortable fit. They do not come with spare ear tips. 

The earbuds operate at a Bluetooth frequency range of 2.402-2.480GHz and a maximum output power of –6 to +4dBm.

Upon opening the case I was concerned that the battery was low. Both Flybuds have an LED that flashes red as soon as I opened the case. The case however has a four-bar indicator that showed that the case was fully charged.

Connecting to Bluetooth is really quick – I did not have time to put them fully in my ears before I heard the 'connected' voice prompt. Fortunately, a musical prompt continues for about 10 seconds to let me know that the Flybuds were indeed working.

I initially put the buds in the wrong ears. The left-hand bud fits in the right ear, and vice versa. Many other brands have earbuds aligned to the side of the case for the correct ear.

The Flybuds C2 are comfortable to wear and easily adjustable by moving the stick forward or back. It is easy to forget that you are wearing them.

These earbuds do not have Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) – but they fit really snugly in the ears with minimal interruption from external noises.

To play or pause tracks tap either earbud twice, and triple tap to navigate through the tracks. The earbuds will not automatically pause if you remove a bud from the ear.

Tribit Flybuds C2 earbuds

$68 at Tribit

Touch and hold the right earbud to increase the volume, or the left earbud to decrease the volume. Triple tapping invokes the voice assistant. Tap to answer calls and double tap to end a call. Press and hold to reject calls.

Sound is good across the ranges – although you will not get the booming bass that you can get with over-ear headphones. At really high ranges sound is a bit tinny - which is to be expected from such small earbuds.

The earbuds are loud at maximum volume, but there is no distortion or hiss at this volume.

The Flybuds C2 will deliver up to 8 hours from one full charge at mid-volume and will charge up to four times from the case giving a total playtime of up to 32 hours. It takes under two hours to charge the case to full capacity.

At $67.99 the Tribit Flybuds C2 earbuds are positioned at a mid-range price. For the price, the long battery life and quick charging case mean these earbuds are certainly worth considering next time you want to renew your earbuds.

