TSMC accuses GlobalFoundries of infringing 25 patents for node processes

Semiconductor manufacturer Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd (TSMC) has filed multiple lawsuits against its competitor GlobalFoundries, saying the US company allegedly infringed upon 25 patents related to its node processes.

TSMC said on Monday that the lawsuits are seeking injunctions to stop GlobalFoundries from manufacturing and selling semiconductor products that allegedly infringe upon the patents in question. The Taiwanese semiconductor giant is also seeking "substantial monetary damages" but has not revealed a specific amount.

The 25 TSMC patents in the complaints relate to technologies such as FinFET designs, shallow trench isolation techniques, double patterning methods, advanced seal rings and gate structures, and innovative contact etch stop layer designs, TSMC said.

These technologies are used to create TSMC's 40nm, 28nm, 22nm, 14nm, and 12nm node processes.

"TSMC's patents reflect decades and tens of billions of dollars of investments in innovation, resulting in TSMC's significant contribution to advancements in semiconductor manufacturing technology," said Sylvia Fang, TSMC vice president and general counsel.

The lawsuits have been filed across various jurisdictions, including the United States, Singapore, and Germany.

The legal spat follows GlobalFoundries filing 25 legal complaints against TSMC last month, accusing the Taiwanese company of infringing 16 patents. TSMC's clients, which include Apple, Google, Broadcom, Motorola, Nvidia, Cisco, Lenovo, TCL, and Asus, were also named on GlobalFoundries' complaints as they imported TSMC's semiconductors that allegedly infringed the patents.

"For years, while we have been devoting billions of dollars to domestic research and development, TSMC has been unlawfully reaping the benefits of our investments. This action is critical to halt Taiwan Semiconductor's unlawful use of our vital assets and to safeguard the American and European manufacturing base," GlobalFoundries said at the time.

Related Coverage

GlobalFoundries wants import bans on Apple, Google, Cisco products in TSMC fight

Legal stoush against TSMC alleges the infringement of 16 of GlobalFoundries' patents.

AMD's 2nd-gen EPYC continues epic market momentum

New platforms and new customers for what has become the go-to server chip.

Inside GlobalFoundries' long road to the leading edge

A recent tour of the company's remarkable fab in upstate New York illustrated both how far the foundry has come and how challenging the future will be for advanced chipmakers.

AMD's 16-core Ryzen 9 3950X hits 4.7 GHz in turbo at only 105W TDP (TechRepublic)

The advantages of AMD and TSMC's 7nm production process are on full display with the newly-announced CPU.

Hardware and software vendors continue to flee Huawei following blacklisting (TechRepublic)

Just over one week after an executive order prohibiting US companies from selling products to Huawei, the world's third largest smartphone manufacturer finds itself with few friends.