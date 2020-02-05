Twilio Q4, revenue outlook strong, but forecasts loss in Q1

Twilio is posting strong revenue growth but its earnings outlook for the first quarter and fiscal 2020 fall short of expectations.

Twilio reported better-than-expected fourth quarter earnings as the cloud communications company passed the $1 billion annual revenue mark.

The company reported a fourth quarter net loss of 66 cents a share on revenue of $331.2 million, up 62% from a year ago. Non-GAAP earnings were 4 cents a share.

Wall Street was looking for a fourth quarter non-GAAP profit of a penny a share on revenue of $312.9 million.

In 2019, Twilio added 1,400 employees. For the year, Twilio reported a net loss of $2.36 a share, 16 cents a share non-GAAP earnings and revenue of $1.13 billion, up 75% from a year ago.

Twilio had more than 179,000 active customer accounts as of Dec. 31.

As for the outlook, Twilio projected first quarter revenue of $335 million to $338 million with a non-GAAP loss of 9 cents a share to 11 cents a share. For 2020, Twilio is projecting $1.47 billion to $1.49 billion in revenue.

Wall Street was expecting first quarter non-GAAP earnings of 4 cents a share on revenue of $327.5 million. 

