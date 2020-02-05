Twilio Q4, revenue outlook strong, but forecasts loss in Q1

Twilio reported better-than-expected fourth quarter earnings as the cloud communications company passed the $1 billion annual revenue mark.

The company reported a fourth quarter net loss of 66 cents a share on revenue of $331.2 million, up 62% from a year ago. Non-GAAP earnings were 4 cents a share.

Wall Street was looking for a fourth quarter non-GAAP profit of a penny a share on revenue of $312.9 million.

In 2019, Twilio added 1,400 employees. For the year, Twilio reported a net loss of $2.36 a share, 16 cents a share non-GAAP earnings and revenue of $1.13 billion, up 75% from a year ago.

Twilio had more than 179,000 active customer accounts as of Dec. 31.

As for the outlook, Twilio projected first quarter revenue of $335 million to $338 million with a non-GAAP loss of 9 cents a share to 11 cents a share. For 2020, Twilio is projecting $1.47 billion to $1.49 billion in revenue.

Wall Street was expecting first quarter non-GAAP earnings of 4 cents a share on revenue of $327.5 million.