Twilio stock soars as Q4 revenue crushes expectations

Application infrastructure pioneer Twilio this afternoon reported Q4 revenue that easily topped Wall Street's expectations, and profit that was as expected, and an outlook for this quarter's revenue higher as well.

The report sent Twilio shares soaring by 24% in late trading.

The upbeat report follows a report in late October that caused as sell-off in Twilio stock on a decline in customer retention at the time.

CEO and founder Jeff Lawson remarked that the quarter "capped off an amazing year of results as we delivered more than $2.8 billion in revenue for the year, growing 61% year-over-year."

Added Lawson, "The combination of our leading cloud communications platform with Twilio Segment's #1 customer data platform gives Twilio an unparalleled view into the customer journey, and I've never been more excited about the future of the company than I am today."

Revenue in the three months ended in December rose 54%, year over year, to $842.7 million, yielding a net loss of 20 cents a share, excluding some costs.

Analysts had been modeling $773 million and negative 20 cents per share.

Twilio ended the quarter with 256,000 "active customer accounts," it said up 16% from the prior-year period.

As with Q3's report, customer retention declined, year over year. The company's dollar-based net expansion rate declined form 139% to 126% in the quarter, it said.

For the current quarter, the company sees revenue of $855 million to $865 million, and net loss per share in a range of 22 cents to 26 cents. That compares to consensus for $824.8 million and a 6-cent loss per share.