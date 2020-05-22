Twilio tapped to provide communications layer for NYC's contact tracing program

Cloud communications company Twilio announced that it's partnering with the New York City Department of Information Technology and Telecommunications (DoITT) on the city's first contact tracing system. The city will deploy a cloud-based contact center on Twilio Flex and leverage Twilio SMS and Voice as part of its COVID-19 tracing program.

Contact tracing is considered one of the most effective ways to slow the spread of infectious disease and mitigate the long term impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Twilio's role in contact tracing programs is centered around providing the communications layer for remote contact tracers to interview patients, notify contacts and send symptom survey reminders. The company's cloud contact center and notifications platforms can integrate with public health data systems and enable staff to contact patients directly or automate the process via SMS alerts.

"Throughout this pandemic, the ability for businesses and government agencies to quickly spin up and iterate ways to engage customers and constituents has never been more important," said Twilio COO George Hu. "New York City's contact tracing solution makes it possible for the city to connect with and support residents with COVID-19 and keep their known contacts safe and informed."