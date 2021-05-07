Twitter introduces Tip Jar to send and receive cash for tweets

Image: Twitter

Twitter users will now be able to tip tweeters as a new way to endorse one another's content beyond simply retweeting or liking a post.

The new feature, "Tip Jar", will allow money to be sent through Twitter, in lieu of displaying PayPal account details or a Venmo handle.

An account's Tip Jar is enabled by an icon next to the Follow button on their profile page.

Tapping the icon will display a list of payment services or platforms that the account has enabled. The services currently enabled by Twitter include Bandcamp, Cash App, Patreon, PayPal, and Venmo. Payment service availability will vary region-by-region, however. On Android, tips can also be sent within Spaces.

Twitter said it takes no cut.

"Tip Jar is an easy way to support the incredible voices that make up the conversation on Twitter. This is a first step in our work to create new ways for people to receive and show support on Twitter -- with money," the company said.

The tipping feature is available today for everyone using Twitter in English. A limited group of people can add Tip Jar to their profile and accept tips, including journalists, experts, non-profits, and those Twitter has labelled as "creators".

"Soon, more people will be able to add Tip Jar to their profile and we'll expand to more languages," it said.

Adding further detail via a tweet, the little blue bird said it was updating its tipping prompt and Help Center to make it clearer that other apps may share information between people sending or receiving tips.

Earlier this week, Twitter announced it was acquiring Scroll, which has built a way to read articles without the likes of ads or pop-ups interrupting.

