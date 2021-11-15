Twitter overhauls developer platform with API v2 upgrades, expanded access

Twitter has rolled out major updates to its developer platform in a bid to promote innovation -- especially when solutions are built for the "greater good."

On November 15, the microblogging platform said the updates, some of the company's biggest changes to date, include improvements made to the Twitter API v2 and more access for developers than before.

Twitter API v2, first introduced last year, is now the primary Twitter API. Version 1.1 of the API is still available; however, Twitter is phasing this out and will only provide necessary security updates for "critical" vulnerabilities to maintain the API. The Premium and Enterprise v1.1 APIs, too, will gradually transition to the new version of the system.

According to the company, it is now easier for would-be Twitter developers to secure an account and join the community. Two new, free access levels have also been introduced: Essential access and Elevated access.

The Essential tier gives developers access to the Twitter API v2 once they have signed up, alongside one app environment and the option to retrieve up to 500,000 tweets per month.

Twitter says that this basic level "should meet the majority of developers' needs, especially early on."

The Elevated access level includes three app environments -- development, staging, and production -- and is also free, although developers will need to apply for it unless they are already using the main API v2. This option provides retrieval for up to two million tweets on a monthly basis.

Innovation is touted as the reason for changes to the entry-level tiers. Twitter says that the company is keen to see new solutions that "impact the greater good," as well as those that promote safe and healthy conversation.

Twitter's developer terms of service has also been revised to allow greater freedom in how the platform's core services can be used.

"We are on our way to building an open developer platform in public, and we're excited to release more useful endpoints, expand the canvas developers can build on in Twitter, and create opportunities for developers to monetize their innovation in the future," Twitter says. "We want to continue to drive value for the developer ecosystem and make it easier for you to build, innovate, and make an impact on the public conversation."

Last week, Twitter unveiled a new subscription platform expansion called "Twitter Blue." For $2.99 per month, the feature includes an undo tweet tool that allows users to preview messages for 60 seconds before they are published.

