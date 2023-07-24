Twitter rebrands to 'X' over the weekend

Elon Musk shared this photo and wrote, "Our headquarters tonight." Elon Musk/X

The iconic Twitter logo, the blue bird, has been replaced by a simple black 'X' in an unforeseen rebrand announced over the weekend by company owner Elon Musk.

Musk tweeted yesterday that X.com redirected to Twitter.com and added, "Interim X logo goes live later today." He later shared an image of Twitter's headquarters lit up with a large X and wrote, "Our headquarters tonight," after a weekend filled with surprising tweets about the unexpected announcement.

Linda Yaccarino, recently appointed CEO of X, shared thoughts on the matter. "Twitter made one massive impression and changed the way we communicate. Now, X will go further, transforming the global town square."

The black X replaced the Twitter logo on the site, with a few remnants of Twitter remaining. Posts are still called tweets; most of the notable blue branding remains.

Musk made statements in late 2022 that he would rebrand the social media platform and gradually phase out "all the birds." Twitter was founded in 2006 and has maintained the bird theme, alluding to its name.

"For years, fans and critics alike have pushed Twitter to dream bigger, to innovate faster, and to fulfill our great potential," Yaccarino tweeted. "X will do that and more. We've already seen X take shape over the past 8 months through our rapid feature launches, but we're just getting started."

The news of the Twitter rebrand arrives in a month that has been full of social media debacles, where Twitter was highly criticized for imposing rate limits, and Meta launched a rival that would become the fastest-growing app of all time, Threads, which resulted in users becoming divided between social media platforms.