Twitter taps AWS cloud to deliver Twitter timelines

Amazon Web Services said Tuesday that Twitter has signed on to use AWS for its global cloud infrastructure to deliver Twitter timelines. Under the multi-year deal, Twitter will use AWS infrastructure and products across compute, containers, storage, and security, marking the first time Twitter has leveraged the public cloud to deliver its real-time service.

Special Feature Special Report: Managing the Multicloud (free PDF) More companies than ever are using multiple cloud providers. In this special report, ZDNet provides best practices for managing multiple clouds, and practical advice for picking the right vendors and tools to help you manage a multicloud environment. Read More

Twitter has used AWS for years as part of its overall cloud strategy, relying on AWS storage, compute, database, and content delivery services to support its distribution of images, videos and ad content.

Twitter CTO Parag Agrawal said the company's new collaboration with AWS will improve the performance of Twitter's service by enabling the company to "serve Tweets from data centers closer to our customers at the same time as we leverage the Arm-based architecture of AWS Graviton2 instances. In addition to helping us scale our infrastructure, this work with AWS enables us to ship features faster as we apply AWS's diverse and growing portfolio of services."

Speaking of Arm, AWS announced last week that the chipmaker would rely on AWS for its cloud use, including for the majority of its electronic design automation (EDA) workloads. According to Amazon, running EDA in the cloud at production scale is a semiconductor industry first.

The customer wins come as AWS caps off its weeks-long re:Invent developer conference. The company used the all-virtual event to usher in a slew of product announcements, including new container offerings, contact center services and compute instances.