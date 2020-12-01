AWS launches Amazon Connect real-time analytics, customer profiles, machine learning tools

Amazon is stepping up its contact center services with Amazon Connect Wisdom, Customer Profiles, Real-Time Contact Lens, Tasks and Voice ID.

AWS re:Invent

Amazon Web Services is stepping up its efforts to infuse contact and call centers with machine learning, real-time insights and the right data at the right time.

AWS CEO Andy Jassy outlined a series of tools designed to bolster customer service. In some areas, it sounds like AWS will compete with the likes of Salesforce and its Einstein franchise over time even as the two parties have integration pacts. AWS is also competing with more legacy call center vendors.

In any case, AWS is aiming to revamp the information available to agents. The effort is part of a broader theme of data management in the cloud.

Among the key efforts that build on Amazon Connect, a service that spins up call centers:

  • Amazon Connect Wisdom. This service has built-in connectors to knowledge repositories and listens into calls and delivers information on customers so agents can personalize service.
aws-connect-wisdom.png

amazon-connect.png

aws-contact-lens.png

