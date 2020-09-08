UI/UX matters. Learn how to master it with this $49 Adobe certification bundle

Have you ever had the great misfortune of interacting with a website or app that just didn't quite feel right? Maybe it's as simple as just not being visually appealing, or maybe buttons just aren't where you expect them to be or don't respond how you'd imagine.

It might seem insignificant, but it's anything but. User interface and user experience is everything. Studies have found that when content is not optimized for the user, there is a 79% chance that people never return to it. On mobile, it is especially important, as people are five times more likely to abandon a website if it isn't optimized for their device. Avoiding these outcomes is simply a matter of investing in good user experience, and the Prestige Adobe Suite UI/UX Certification Bundle has everything you need to provide exactly that.

You are almost certainly are familiar with Adobe's creative suite tools, like Photoshop and Premiere Pro, but you might not have known just how powerful they are. These tools are ideal for helping perfect UI and UX, and the Prestige Adobe Suite UI/UX Certification Bundle will show you how.

Learn how to prototype apps and websites using Adobe XD, then bring them to life in a visually appealing way with Photoshop and Premiere. With more than 100 hours of instruction, you'll be able to go from concept to completion within Adobe's collection of powerful apps for designers.