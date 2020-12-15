Ulefone Armor 10 5G: Rugged Android 10 smartphone for $399

5G smartphones don't have to be expensive. They also don't have to be fragile things that you have to put into cases in order to keep them dry and in once piece.

The Ulefone Armor 10 5G fits the bill.

Over the past few year I've watched the ruggedized smartphone market -- a market previously dominated by the likes of the CAT smartphone line -- being turned upside down by new players. Players such as Blackview, Ulefone, and Doogee that make high-quality, rugged smartphones at an affordable price.

Now that the iPhone has 5G, it's become the latest must-have feature on smartphones, and Ulefone is ready with the Armor 10 5G.

Ulefone Armor 10 5G tech specs Display: 6.67-inch 2400 x 1080 pixel FHD+ capacitive

CPU: Dimensity 800 (MT6873) octa-core processor

GPU: Arm Mali-G57

RAM: 8GB

ROM: 128GB

Rear camera: 64MP+8MP+5MP+2MP quad camera array

Front camera: 16.0MP

Battery: 5800mAh

Charging: USB-C and wireless (15W)

SIM: Dual-SIM

Certification: IP68 and IP69K rating and MIL-STD-810G $400 at Banggood

Not only does the 5G support offer a level of future-proofing, but Ulefone says that the Armor 10 5G will also get an upgrade to Android 11 sometime in 2021.

For the price -- $399 -- it's hard to beat, especially when you consider that a handset like as the CAT S62 will set you back almost twice that.