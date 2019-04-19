Ultimate Tech: ChargeTech 124,800 mAh portable power station can charge up much more than your smartphone

Regular readers will know that I have a thing for portable power banks. I don't know if it's because I have a deep-seated fear of running out of battery power and being cut off from civilization, or whether my inner adventurer is excited by the idea of being freed from the grip of power outlets. So when I got the chance to take a look at ChargeTech's behemoth 124,800 mAh portable power station, I jumped at it.

And it's pretty awesome.

Must read: iPhone battery draining fast after installing iOS 12.2? Here how to diagnose the problem and get more battery life

At the core of the ChargeTech 124,800 mAh portable power station is, well, 124,800 mAh (462Wh) of power. When you consider that a high-capacity portable power bank is in the region of 20,000 mAh and is capable of recharging a smartphone six or seven times, you begin to see just what a monster this portable power station is.

The ChargeTech power station also has a massive complement of output ports.

One QC 3.0 port

Two 2.4A USB ports

One 60W USB-C PD port

One 12V cigarette lighter/car auxiliary port

Three 9-12V/5A max DC output ports

Two 120V AC wall outlets, each with capable of a maximum output of 300W.

That's an incredible number of outlets. And I've spent time testing all the outputs and they live up to the promises made on the tech specs sheet. The 60W USB-C PD port is particularly useful for those who have migrated to the new standard because this single port offers fast-charge capability for a wide array of gadgets.

The ChargeTech 124,800 mAh comes with a few other useful features. First, there's a neat and very useful multi-function LED light panel on the front, transforming the portable power station into a floodlight (it also features an SOS mode, in case your adventures take a turn for the disastrous).

There's also a built-in 10W speaker that can accept both Bluetooth connections and the more traditional auxiliary inputs. Handy for an impromptu outdoor party.

As you might expect, the ChargeTech portable power station is not something you can slip into a pocket. It's pretty big, at 11.4in x 6.1in x 7.5in, and weighs in at a hefty 12lb.

Overall, I'm impressed. It's a solid bit of kit, and I've used it and knocked it about, and it still looks and works like new.

I suppose if I have some negative things to say about the ChargeTech 124,800 mAh portable power station, the first would be that it only has a single USB-C port on it (it would be nice to have two), and that it isn't in any way waterproof, and the instructions tell you not to use it in rain or in any other situations in which it could get wet. For something that's designed to go outdoors this feels like a big limitation. That said, I'm not a very careful person with things, and I've had it outdoors in when the ground was wet, and it survived.

But these are very small nitpicks on what is otherwise a solid product.

Now to the price. At $699, the ChargeTech 124,800 mAh portable power station is not cheap, and I would say that pushes out of the scope of the casual user. But for those who spend significant time away from a power outlet and who want a reliable multi-outlet power station, the ChargeTech 124,800 mAh is definitely worth taking a look at.

See also: