United States unseals charges against Huawei and its CFO

Authorities in the United States have unsealed a pair of indictments against Huawei. The first being a 13-count indictment against the company and its CFO Meng Wanzhou, and the second is a 10-count indictment alleging the company conspired to steal intellectual property from T-Mobile and subsequently obstructed justice.

The Department of Justice in a statement relating to the second indictment said the alleged behaviour happened between 2012 and 2014, and that Huawei allegedly offered bonuses to employees for stealing information from competitors.

"The charges unsealed today clearly allege that Huawei intentionally conspired to steal the intellectual property of an American company in an attempt to undermine the free and fair global marketplace," FBI Director Christopher Wray said.

"To the detriment of American ingenuity, Huawei continually disregarded the laws of the United States in the hopes of gaining an unfair economic advantage. As the volume of these charges prove, the FBI will not tolerate corrupt businesses that violate the laws that allow American companies and the United States to thrive."

