Huawei sets an all-time high for smartphone shipments, exceeds 200 million units in 2018

Back in July, we reported that Huawei passed Apple for the number two spot in smartphone shipments. In the past eight years, Huawei's smartphone shipments have increased from three million units in 2010 to 200 million units in 2018. Today, Huawei revealed it has exceeded 200 million units shipped in 2018, setting a new record for Huawei.

These 200 million units include phones from the Honor brand, which have proven popular at the low end price range and from Amazon in the US. The Huawei P20, Huawei Mate 20, Nova, and Honor 10 series of devices have proven to be extremely popular with smartphone buyers in 2018.

Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei Consumer BG, stated

Looking to the future, Huawei's consumer business will focus on the core concept of 'consumer-centric', and will dare to keep innovating, and make every effort to become a pioneer and leader in the next wave of the smartphone revolution, as well as constantly create new value for consumers, let our consumers better enjoy their lives, and truly make Huawei a brand that is beloved by consumers the world over.

In regards to the Huawei P20 series, Huawei reports that since its release in March, global shipments of the P20 series have exceeded 16 million units, with female users accounting for nearly half of that number.

Image: Huawei

More than five million units of the Huawei Mate 20 series have shipped out within the two months of its release. The Mate 20 series has the newest 7nm Kirin processor and may arguably be the best smartphone of 2018.

The Nova 3 and 4 are popular with younger users and more than 65 million have been sold, as of the end of 2018. Honor is also targeted to younger users and the Honor 10 and V10 have sold well.