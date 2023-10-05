'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Unlock your IT career potential with this $30 CompTIA bundle
A career within the IT field is typically a good route. It happens to be an ever-growing field with a wide range of possible applications. From web developers to security specialists, programmers, engineers, and analysts, there are a number of ways you can go if you have an interest in IT.
Regardless of where your specific interests are, a low-cost, low-commitment training guide is a terrific way to get started. Starting learning with this all-in-one CompTIA & IT lifetime training bundle from Exams Digest for $30 for a limited time.
This bundle gives you lifetime access to more than 56 lectures and over 180 hours of content anytime you want. And that includes lifetime updates. You'll get unlimited CompTIA labs, performance-based questions, and unlimited Linux and Python exercises.
Prepare for real-life scenarios with the CompTIA performance-based questions and hands-on experience using Cisco technologies by doing the included Cisco labs. You'll also gain an excellent foundation in Python, one of the most popular and versatile programming languages in IT.
Through all of these resources, you'll learn things like how to correctly program, how to improve efficiency and maximize productivity, and how to assess possible network threats and vulnerabilities. This bundle will also show you Linux troubleshooting and diagnostic techniques and help you explore computer-related security concepts and tools.
Whether you're a beginner or an experienced professional, this bundle can boost your skills.