Unlucky with your iPhone? AppleCare+ now covers 'unlimited' repairs after accidents

Image: Apple

There's good news for people who have a run of bad luck with their phone, as Apple has made a surprise change to AppleCare+ amid iPhone 14 and Apple Watch announcements on Wednesday.

AppleCare+ has until now only allowed for two repairs caused by accidental damage within a year, but now has changed the terms to "unlimited" repairs of accidental damage.

The change, spotted by MacRumors, is advertised on Apple's AppleCare+ page for the iPhone.

"AppleCare+ for iPhone includes unlimited incidents of accidental damage protection. Each incident is subject to the service fees listed below, plus applicable tax. In addition, you'll get Express Replacement Service and 24/7 priority access to Apple experts by chat or phone."

With AppleCare+, iPhone owners would pay $29 for a damaged screen or back glass, $99 for accidental damage.

Without AppleCare+, it costs $329 to replace a damaged screen on an iPhone 13 Pro Max and $279 on an iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13. Apple hasn't updated prices for screen replacements on the iPhone 14 yet.

Apple also offers "AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss" for an extra $70 over the standard product.

Apple hasn't changed the prices of covering iPhones with AppleCare+, but has added a new price tier for the iPhone 14 Plus – the new model in its iPhone 14 lineup, which includes iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Apple dropped the Mini version, so there is no iPhone 14 Mini.

AppleCare+ for the iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max costs $199 or $9.99 a month. Protecting iPhone 14 Plus with AppleCare+ costs $179 or $8.99 a month. The cost for the iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 12 is $149 or $7.99 a month, and the cost for the iPhone SE (3rd generation) is $79 or $3.99 a month.

AppleCare+ can be bought with a new iPhone or within 60 days from purchase. Apple has also updated the terms and conditions for AppleCare+, which lists the current service fees for damages and the various exclusions, such as repairing damage caused by "anyone other than Apple or an authorized representative of Apple."