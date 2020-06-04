UNSW inks partnership with Chinese drone maker for education and training

Image: DJI/UNSW

The University of New South Wales (UNSW) and China-based civil drones and aerial imaging technology company DJI have signed a memorandum of understanding to partner in the areas of education, training, and talent development.

Under the partnership, a DJI scholarship fund will be set up for eligible undergraduate students to undertake studies in engineering at UNSW. The pair also plan to collaborate on research projects, drone-related curriculums, and exchange programs.

Students will also be able to participate in DJI annual robot competition and workshops, as well as be considered to participate in DJI's Robomaster camps under UNSW's faculty of engineering recruitment scheme, the pair announced.

"A key priority for UNSW is to increase its engagement with leading organisations to provide students with enriched opportunities during their studies to best prepare them for the workplace, enhance the skills of our staff, and accelerate the adoption and impact of our research," UNSW director of knowledge exchange Warwick Dawson said.

DJI head of education Jianrong Gao said the partnership would create an experiential learning environment for students.

"As AI and robotics become an increasingly important part of society, this MoU solidifies our joint commitment in nurturing the next-generation of engineers and roboticists, and preparing them for the future of possibilities," Gao said.

Last year, DJI unveiled plans to assemble drones California and make high-security drones for the US government.

DJI's announcement to assemble products in the US followed the company sending an open letter to the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, in which it rebutted security concerns that its products have security risks to the country.

"DJI drones do not share flight logs, photos or videos unless the drone pilot deliberately chooses to do so. They do not automatically send flight data to China or anywhere else. They do not automatically transmit photos or videos over the internet. This data stays solely on the drone and on the pilot's mobile device. DJI cannot share customer data it never receives," the company said in the open letter.

