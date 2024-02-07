'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Update your SEO knowledge with this $40 course bundle
Every business needs a marketing plan for its digital assets — i.e., website, social media handles, email accounts, and more. For those who haven't started diving into the world of SEO, you may be surprised by how much work goes into making your website discoverable by search engines like Google. To help those starting out or working specialists looking to grow their knowledge, the Education Cloud PLUS by Squirrly: 40+ SEO & Digital Marketing Lifetime Courses is on sale for just $40 (Reg. $399).
These courses are designed to supercharge your marketing knowledge and cover topics like SEO, social media marketing, business strategies, content marketing, and a whole lot more. Its intuitive interface makes it easy to discover the most popular and newest courses on the platform. It also has filter tools to zero in on audio or video-based types and classes.
In addition to providing baseline education, the courses also come curated with strategies, real-life scenarios to work out ideas, tested hacks, and more. They are also available and accessible by most modern devices, including laptops, smartphones, desktops, and tablets.
These courses are taught by instructors from Education Cloud PLUS, a verified provider of educational experiences on marketing.
Every modern business leader could benefit from reviewing the material curated in this course bundle. It's also great for marketing teams, content creators, entrepreneurs, and a wide variety of specialists.
The Education Cloud PLUS by Squirrly: 40+ SEO & Digital Marketing Lifetime Courses are on sale for just $40 (Reg. $399).