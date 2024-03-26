Upgrade your Mac with this lifetime license discounted to $30

A lifetime MacPilot License is $30 through April 2. StackSocial/ZDNET

So many of us sit down every single day and go to work on a Mac computer. A small percentage of that population is taking advantage of all the tools and features embedded in these dense pieces of computing technology. To improve your daily interactions and workflow on your Mac, consider picking up a MacPilot license, which helps you unlock over 1,200 helpful features within your computer.

Through April 2nd, you can save on a MacPilot lifetime license and get it for just $30 (reg. $99). The features that MacPilot helps you unlock are designed to help you tweak the computer to fit your liking in just about any area, and then hopefully improve your ongoing experience with it.

For example, with MacPilot, you can customize the dock on your home screen by adding smart stacks, menus, and spacers to add to the possibilities of which programs you can access with an easy-to-find click.

MacPilot also helps users gain access to advanced system information, it can optimize and repair a system by running common maintenance scripts, and it can show users a complete list of error codes, key combos, and network ports.

