US consumers to spend $209 billion online during holiday season, $910 billion to be spent globally

Adobe has released its online shopping forecast for the holiday season, estimating that US consumers will spend about $209 billion online this year while globally, nearly $1 billion will be spent through online shopping.

The Adobe Digital Economy Index is based on insights gleaned from more than one trillion visits to US retail sites and over 100 million SKUs in 18 product categories. The global figures are based on transactions seen in more than 100 countries. Adobe also conducted a survey of 1,012 US consumers last month as an addendum to the index.

Adobe is expecting US consumers to set a new holiday record this year with online spending between November 1 and December 31. The $209 billion that is estimated would be a 10% increase compared to the spending seen in 2020, and the $910 billion expected globally would be an 11% growth year-over-year.

For all of 2021, Adobe estimates that more than $4 trillion will be spent worldwide online.

Surprisingly, US consumers are actually showing less interest in buying online on specific days, most notably Black Friday, Cyber Monday and other typical shopping hot spots. Adobe expects $36 billion to be spent through e-commerce during Cyber Week -- from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday -- which represents just 17% of the total shopping done during the holiday season.

That represents just a 5% growth compared to last year, and the growth expected for shopping on Cyber Monday specifically is even lower at 4%. Adobe predicts that $11.3 billion will be spent on Cyber Monday and $9.5 billion spent on Black Friday, just a 5% year over year increase. Thanksgiving will see about $5.4 billion spent online, according to Adobe's estimates.

The index does note that retailers will face significant problems this holiday season as supply chains are still struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adobe explained that retailers are facing crowded ports, cargo delays and disruptions in overseas manufacturing.

"We are entering a second holiday season where the pandemic will dictate the terms," said Patrick Brown, vice president of growth marketing and insights at Adobe. "Limited product availability, higher prices, and concerns about shipping delays will drive another surge towards e-commerce, as it provides more flexibility in how and when consumers choose to shop."