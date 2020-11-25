Use this $35 training bundle to master Google Analytics and make data-driven decisions

Google Analytics is the most popular web analytics tool on the market, and it recently got a huge update. Last month, Google rolled out a number of new features to give users a more modern approach to data analytics and measurement, namely machine learning models, unified app and web reporting, native integrations, and privacy updates.

Individuals and businesses alike use Google Analytics to monitor their online performance and make data-driven business decisions. In fact, Google roughly 84% of all websites that use traffic analytics tools are using Google Analytics. With these new changes, you can expect even more users to flock to the platform, and you should do the same if you wish to stay competitive. The Google Analytics Master Class Bundle can help. Each course in this bundle is $199, but you can get all five courses for $34.99.

The Google Analytics Master Class Bundle features five courses on Google Analytics and Google Data Studio. Each course is taught by top-rated instructors like Daragh Walsh, a Google Certified Marketer with 4.4 out of 5 stars from over 9,000 student reviews, and Earn and Excel, which has also earned 4.4 out of 5 on its training courses.

Daragh Walsh's Google Analytics for Beginners: Hands-On Training Course is a great place to start if you're new to the platform. This course will teach you how to load traffic data while removing internal traffic, as well as analyzing real-time, audience, acquisition & behavior reports. The course also features bonus lectures on how to use benchmarking reports to grow a business, how to set up custom alerts for major traffic changes, how to use machine learning to understand your data, and more.

Whether you're improving your website's SEO or monitoring the effectiveness of a marketing campaign, Google Analytics is the best tool for tracking your web analytics. These five courses will teach you how to use Google Analytics effectively and give your website a competitive edge. Grab the Google Analytics Master Class Bundle today for just $34.99, or 96% off.