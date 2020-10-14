Google unveils revamped Google Analytics with new ML models, more granular data controls

Google is rolling out what it says is the biggest overhaul of Google Analytics in nearly a decade. The revamped platform features new machine learning capabilities, unified app and web reporting, native integrations and privacy updates.

With the redesign, Google said it's aiming to provide a more modern approach to data analytics and measurement.

Building on the foundation of the App + Web property that Google introduced in beta last year, the new Google Analytics has machine learning models baked in, along with new integrations between Analytics and Google Ads, and new controls to help customers better manage their data.

The new machine learning models can automatically alert customers to significant trends in their data, like calculating churn or purchase probability. The new property type also includes unified measurement to remove data fragmentation across devices and platforms, and more granular data controls for things like ads personalization and activity sharing.

Google also said the new Google Analytics 4 is privacy-centric by design, with privacy-safe measurement that it plans to build out over time as the technology landscape evolves.

"The new Analytics is designed to adapt to a future with or without cookies or identifiers," said Vidhya Srinivasan, VP of Measurement, Analytics, and Buying Platforms at Google, in a blog post. "It uses a flexible approach to measurement, and in the future, will include modeling to fill in the gaps where the data may be incomplete. This means that you can rely on Google Analytics to help you measure your marketing results and meet customer needs now as you navigate the recovery and as you face uncertainty in the future."

Google Analytics has been the industry standard web analytics tool since 2005. It doesn't cost anything to sign up for and use the standard version of Google Analytics, which is ideal for individuals or small businesses. Larger enterprises can utilize Google Analytics 360, the premium version. Srinivasan said Google is currently in beta with an Analytics 360 version that will offer SLAs and advanced integrations with tools like BigQuery.