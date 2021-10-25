UX bootcamps: Start your career in UX/UI design

UX bootcamps prepare students for various careers in the field. The training may cover beginner, intermediate, and advanced materials to equip students with the skills for different design and development opportunities. Some bootcamps offer career track topics to help professionals improve their skill sets and advance their careers.

Design bootcamps offer condensed practical training in website and application design and development. They explore designing and planning strategies, wireframing and prototyping, and methods for testing and improving designs. Graduates have the skills to work in back-end, front-end, and interface design, along with webmaster positions for various organizations.

UX design bootcamps open another avenue for satisfying the growing demand for trained tech professionals. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) projects a 13% growth for web developers and designers between 2020 and 2030, 5% faster than the average rate for all occupations. This page explores what UX bootcamps look like and highlights some of the best training programs available.

What is a UX design bootcamp?

UX bootcamps feature different types of training and scopes. They may run in-person or online lectures, live class discussions, one-on-one mentorship sessions, and self-paced study, along with group work, hands-on assignments, and capstone projects. Programs can take students between 1-12 months to complete and feature full-time or part-time schedules.

Bootcamps usually come from independent industry organizations or through university affiliations. Compared to general coding bootcamps, UX bootcamps focus on web and application design. Many of these programs emphasize both user experience and user interface design components, such as ZDNet's UI and UX designer bundle.

Reasons to learn UX design in 2021

The importance of UX design jobs in many tech companies across the country cannot be understated. The BLS projects the addition of nearly 18,000 web development jobs every year, plus more than 25,000 new jobs between 2020 and 2030. As the global marketplace continues its move online, the need for intuitive web spaces and mobile-friendly interfaces drives demand.

With the world still reeling from COVID-19, a heavily remote and pandemic-proof profession like web and application design looks all the more appealing.

What's the difference between a bootcamp and a degree?

Bootcamps and college and university degrees differ in many ways, but they produce similar professional results. Bootcamps tend to offer more accelerated and focused training at a generally lower price. College degrees in majors such as computer science provide more general education and broader career opportunities, including many computer-related occupations.

What will a UX design bootcamp cost?

The cost of a UX bootcamps varies considerably by program, coming in anywhere from $2,000-$20,000. In addition to program costs, prospective students need to be prepared for the cost of application fees, materials, and testing fees. To accommodate more learners, many bootcamps offer financing options, such as upfront payments, payment plans, loans, deferred tuition, and income-sharing agreements.

Some bootcamps even provide job guarantees, along with no upfront payments or even tuition refunds if students cannot secure employment.

What's the right bootcamp for you?

Prospective bootcamp students should consider multiple factors when choosing the right UX bootcamp. Every program out there offers something unique and valuable, so learners need to think about the things that they need to be happy and successful.

For example, students can look at the cost and length of the program, along with the focus of the training and the skills provided to ensure they align with their goals. They should also consider the delivery format and try finding the right balance of online, on-campus, synchronous, or asynchronous training for their lifestyle.

Learners should also evaluate the bootcamp organization and program. Things like company reviews and student outcomes provided by the Council on Integrity in Results Reporting (CIRR) can reveal valuable information.

UX design bootcamps 2021

The following list provides details on some of the country's most popular UX bootcamps accepting registrations in 2021. While students can take the programs out of interest, these bootcamps aim to train and prepare aspiring professionals for the field. The organizations offering the intensive training are some of the industry's biggest and most reputable.

CareerFoundry UX Design Program Alvaro Reyes/Unsplash Cost: $8,360-$8,800

$8,360-$8,800 Format: Online, full-time, part-time, or self-paced

Online, full-time, part-time, or self-paced Length: 6-10 months

6-10 months CIRR member: No

No Other courses offered by CareerFoundry:

UI Design



Data Analytics



Web Development This program covers the foundations, end-to-end design, testing, and user information to prepare students for UX designer careers. CareerFoundry offers specializations in UI, voice user interface design, and front-end development. Learners can work at their own pace and build a portfolio as they go, accessing advisors, mentors, and tutors along the way. Founded in 2013, CareerFoundry employs more than 600 mentors and trains more than 3,000 students. The organization develops its own curriculums and runs programs through its own online platform. CareerFoundry's job placement assistance CareerFoundry employs more than 80 career specialists to help students find employment after their program. While 96% find employment within 180 days, graduates can receive a refund if they are not employed within six months.

DevMountain UX Design ijeab, Getty Images/iStockphoto Cost: $4,500-$7,900 Format: Online and on-campus, part-time Length: 16 Weeks CIRR member: No Other courses offered by DevMountain iOS Development

Web Development

Software QA DevMountain's UX design bootcamp trains students to design websites and applications through instruction and practical assignments. In this program, students learn visual design and information architecture, along with Agile management methodologies. For admission, prospective students need to complete a consultation and skills review. Founded in 2013, DevMountain specializes in teaching professional tech skills. Partnered with Strayer University, DevMountain has campuses in Utah and Texas. DevMountain's job placement assistance DevMountain provides career advice and interview preparation lessons. They also encourage and accommodate networking with partner organizations.

Flatiron Product Design (UX/UI) Flatiron School Cost: $16,900 Format: Online and on-campus, full-time, part-time, and self-paced Length: 15-60 weeks CIRR member: No Other courses offered by Flatiron Software Engineering

Data Science

Cybersecurity Teaching students user experience design methods and practices, this product design bootcamp features multiple start dates and delivery methods. Learners also study market research strategies, interaction patterns, and implementing feedback. Prospective students need to complete a critical thinking assessment prior to admission. Since 2012, Flatiron has been teaching tech skills to aspiring designers and engineers. In 2015, the organization introduced online learning and expanded its offerings to campuses in Austin, Chicago, New York, and more. Flatiron's job placement assistance Flatiron offers one-on-one career coaching for students and job search support. Learners also have access to an employer network made up of professional industry partners.

General Assembly UX Design Immersive General Assembly Cost: $13,950 Format: Online and on-campus, full-time and part-time Length: Varies CIRR member: No Other courses offered by General Assembly Digital Marketing

Software Engineering

User Experience Design The UX Design Immersive bootcamp teaches students UX and UI foundations, prototyping methods, and usability testing practices. Learners look at the various design and development stages and work on different portfolio projects along the way. The studies include end-to-end UX processes, design critique implementations, and presentations. General Assembly has more than 70,000 alumni from over 30 campuses around the world. The organization began in 2011 and aims to make it easier for individuals to improve their tech skills and organizations to improve their staff training programs. General Assembly's job placement assistance General Assembly offers its students individualized career coaching and interview tactics. The organization also allows learners to use its industry connections to improve their employment chances.

Interaction Design Foundation UX Fundamentals Getty Images/iStockphoto Cost: $2,592 Format: Online, part-time Length: 12 Weeks CIRR member: No Other courses offered by Interaction Design UX Portfolio and Career

Design Thinking

User Research This bootcamp provides students with the fundamentals of UX design and introduces them to the typical product development processes. Bootcamp participants also learn how to create research-based strategies, user interviews, wireframes, and prototypes. Classes comprise instruction, workshops, and mentor discussion. Since being founded in 2002, Interaction Design has graduated more than 115,000 students. The largest design school in the country offers courses for beginners and advanced professionals in nearly 450 groups across 99 countries. Interaction Design's job placement assistance Students do not receive career support from a single program, but Interaction Design guarantees job placements for professionals who complete three bootcamps.

Memorisely UX/UI Design Getty Images/iStockphoto Cost: $2,750 Format: Online, part-time Length: 10 weeks CIRR member: No Other courses offered by Memorisely Interface Design

Design System

Accessible Design Connecting students with 15 designers in live, practical sessions, this bootcamp covers research, ideation, prototyping and testing, and mapping. The program familiarizes learners with the latest and most useful tools and technologies in the field, along with best practices. Classes comprise group discussions, assignments, and weekly events and tasks. Starting in 2019, Memorisely has grown quickly, graduating more than 2,200 students and uniting a community of over 95,000 designers. The organization and its students work remotely from more than 100 countries Memorisely's job placement assistance Memorisely helps students identify and apply for their dream jobs while in the bootcamp. Learners can also access the Memorisely job board for more career ideas.

Springboard UX Bootcamp Springboard Cost: $9,540 Format: Online, part-time and self-paced Length: Six months CIRR member: No Other courses offered by Springboard Introduction to Design

Data Science Career Track

Introduction to Data This bootcamp uses one-on-one mentoring, hands-on projects, and more than 350 hours of training to prepare students for design careers. The training explores design thinking, synthesis and presentation, and ideating. Learners explore methods for solving customer problems, meeting tight deadlines, researching, and testing for improvements. Founded in 2013, Springboard has offices in San Francisco and Bengaluru, India, plus several other learning sites. The organization has graduated thousands of learners from its foundational and career training programs for various technology-based professions. Springboard's job placement assistance Springboard offers individual career coaching for up to six months after completing the bootcamp. The coaching includes practice interviews, job search strategies, and resume and portfolio assistance.

Thinkful UX/UI Bootcamp Cost: $9,500-$12,150 Format: Online, full-time, part-time, and self-paced Length: 5-6 months CIRR member: No Other courses offered by Thinkful Software Engineering

Data Science

Data Analytics Thinkful's bootcamp provides training in fundamentals, visual design, and meeting client design needs. The courses may include live mentoring sessions, lectures and workshops, or self-paced lessons. Students develop skills in wireframe prototyping, user research, and information architecture. Founded in 2012 with headquarters in New York, Thinkful employs nearly 300 mentors and more than 600 employees. The organization features several online tech-related programs that prepare students for new careers in a matter of months. Thinkful's job placement assistance Thinkful mentors offer students career advice and insight, including resume and LinkedIn profile support, interview practices, and salary tips. Learners can also access Thinkful's job board.

