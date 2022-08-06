Best UI/UX bootcamps 2022

Bootcamps train learners for in-demand tech careers. But what's a UI/UX bootcamp?
These programs focus on design thinking, user experience, and interaction design. Learners choose from accelerated, full-time programs and self-paced, part-time options.
With so many options, prospective UI/UX designers might feel overwhelmed. Our list introduces the 10 best UI/UX bootcamps of 2022.
The following list introduces some of the best bootcamps for UI/UX designers in alphabetical order.
The data presented below was accurate at the time of publication. Make sure to check the bootcamps' websites to confirm before applying.
CareerFoundry offers a UX bootcamp that includes 1:1 mentorship and tutoring. Mentors provide industry insights and feedback, while tutors evaluate technical projects and assignments.
The career services team helps graduates launch their UX designer careers. CareerFoundry reports that 97% of eligible graduates receive a UX design job within six months.
Graduates who meet eligibility requirements qualify for a job guarantee, which refunds the program's cost for anyone who cannot find a job.
Pros
Cons
The UX Academy at Designlab trains learners in user experience design.
In the program, which offers full-time and part-time options, students complete 118 lessons and 92 projects, including four portfolio projects. Learners work with a mentor to complete over 100 hands-on exercises.
Prospective students can download a syllabus to learn more about the curriculum. Designlab also offers an open house Q&A.
Pros
Cons
The Devmountain UX bootcamp provides an immersive experience that trains learners in human-centered design.
The part-time program, designed for working professionals, offers classes in the evenings twice per week and on Saturdays. Learners explore UX research, information architecture, and prototyping.
Prospective learners submit an information form and complete a phone consultation with an admissions counselor who answers questions. The process also includes a skill review that allows learners to try out UX lessons before enrolling in the program.
Pros
Cons
The UX/UI bootcamp at Flatiron emphasizes digital product design. Students learn how to design interactive products with tools like Figma.
Learners choose between a full-time and part-time option. The full-time program, which takes 15 weeks, offers an online or in-person option in New York City. Learners work with a cohort and instructor to complete the program.
The part-time option, also known as the flex program, uses a self-paced format. Learners watch recorded lectures and check in with instructors weekly.
See our Flatiron School review for more details.
Pros
Cons
The UX/UI bootcamp at Georgia Tech emphasizes design research, visual design theory, and interaction design.
Learners gain hands-on experience in wireframing, storyboarding, and prototyping. The part-time program helps learners create a project portfolio that showcases their strengths.
Prospective learners submit a contact form, complete an interview with the admissions team, and submit a short application. The admission process also includes a critical thinking and problem-solving assessment that requires no prior UX/UI knowledge.
Pros
Cons
In the immersive UX/UI design bootcamp at Ironhack, learners strengthen hands-on skills. The program trains students in design thinking and user experience through an accelerated full-time option or a part-time program.
The program offers career services support, which includes career counseling and job search support. Prospective learners can download the bootcamp syllabus to learn more about the program. During the application process, Ironhack conducts personal interviews to ensure the program is the right fit for each applicant.
Pros
Cons
At Kenzie Academy, learners can earn a UX design certificate from the bootcamp program.
During the online program, learners strengthen design skills, including researching users, analyzing data, and creating solutions. Kenzie designs its curriculum to emulate a tech industry internship.
The program also emphasizes soft skills through its learner services and placement teams. These support services help graduates showcase their skills. Learners create a professional portfolio that showcases design strengths and industry-relevant knowledge.
Pros
Cons
Thinkful offers a UX design bootcamp with part-time and full-time options.
The part-time program includes self-paced lessons, while the full-time program offers an accelerated cohort format. Prospective students can complete practice exercises to prepare for the program.
Learners work with a personal mentor who offers video consultations and feedback. Mentors help learners showcase their strengths and skills. Technical coaching helps graduates enter the job market prepared for technical interviews.
Pros
Cons
The UX/UI bootcamp at Berkeley provides a part-time option with evening classes. The curriculum uses a project-based format that covers theory and practice. Learners gain hands-on experience by using design tools and completing a comprehensive portfolio.
Career planning support includes portfolio reviews, resume advising, and practice sessions. Students also attend virtual tech talks from UX/UI professionals that provide industry insights. Bootcamp completers receive a certificate from UC Berkeley Extension.
Pros
Cons
UT Austin offers a UX/UI bootcamp that focuses on responsive design, innovative thinking, and optimized interfaces that create a smooth user experience.
The bootcamp provides hands-on training on a part-time schedule. Outside the classroom, learners benefit from an extensive tutor network.
Students create a portfolio of projects and use career-planning services to identify job opportunities. UT Austin offers 1:1 career coaching and soft skills training to help learners find UX/UI jobs.
Pros
Cons
READ THIS: Best online web development degrees
Bootcamp
Price
Length
Available formats
CareerFoundry UX bootcamp
$7,505
6-10 months
Online; full-time and part-time
Designlab UX Academy
$7,249
15-30 weeks
Online; full-time and part-time
Devmountain UX bootcamp
$9,900
16 weeks
Online and in-person; part-time
Flatiron School UI/UI bootcamp
$16,900
15-40 weeks
Online and in-person; part-time and full-time
Georgia Tech UX/UI bootcamp
$10,000
24 weeks
Online; part-time
Ironhack UX/UI design bootcamp
$12,500
9-24 weeks
Online; full-time and part-time
Kenzie Academy UX design certificate
$12,500
9 months
Online; part-time
Thinkful UX design bootcamp
$12,150 for full-time; $9,500 for part-time
5-6 months
Online; full-time and part-time
University of California Berkeley UX/UI bootcamp
$12,995
24 weeks
Online; part-time
University of Texas at Austin UX/UI bootcamp
$12,495
24 weeks
Online; part-time
Time commitment and career goals are factors to consider when choosing UI/UX bootcamp.
If you want to complete a program in six months or less, the bootcamps offered by CareerFoundry and Thinkful may be the best fit. If an in-person UI/UX bootcamp accommodates your learning style and needs, you'll want to investigate Flatiron School and Devmountain.
The bootcamps' content can also help you choose which bootcamp is for you. Flatiron School's programs emphasize product design, while several programs listed focus on UX with little attention paid to UI.
Choose this…
If you want…
CareerFoundry UX bootcamp
To focus on UX with the help of mentors and tutors
Designlab UX Academy
To explore comprehensive user experience design
Devmountain UX bootcamp
To concentrate on human-centered design
Flatiron School UI/UI bootcamp
To gain insight into digital product design
Georgia Tech UX/UI bootcamp
To work with field-specific tools hands-on
Ironhack UX/UI Design bootcamp
To complete a program in a language other than English
Kenzie Academy UX Design Certificate
To complete a program that mirrors an industry internship
Thinkful UX Design bootcamp
To enroll in an accelerated cohort program
University of California Berkeley UX/UI bootcamp
To receive extensive career-planning support
University of Texas at Austin UX/UI bootcamp
To focus on responsive design and interface optimization
What makes a UI/UX bootcamp stand out? Our list includes programs from the top bootcamp organizations and university bootcamps.
When creating our ranking, we considered factors such as flexibility, enrollment options, cost, and career services. These factors shape the learner experience and the value of the bootcamp on the job market.
What are coding bootcamps? A coding bootcamp helps professionals gain the skills to break into high-paying fields. Bootcamps provide focused training for tech jobs.
A UI/UX bootcamp trains learners to design interactive, engaging interfaces on websites and mobile apps. The field blends tech with design.
UX designers, for example, draw on their creativity, research skills, and technical knowledge to create user-friendly products.
READ THIS: Five tech jobs for someone without a college degree
But are coding bootcamps worth it? Career services support helps graduates get a return on their investment. And a range of prices and options allows learners to find the right fit for their budget and career goals.
Graduates work as UI designers, UX designers, and product designers. If you're interested in those jobs but don't yet have the necessary training and experience, a UI/UX bootcamp may be worth it for you.
UI/UX bootcamps vary in cost. our best bootcamp picks range from roughly $7,000 to about $17,000. A 2017 report from RTI International found the median price of comprehensive career preparation programs was between $7,500 and $13,950.
A program's length, scope, and intensiveness may influence its cost. Tuition, supplies and materials, and fees also factor in.
UI/UX is one of many tech career paths that offer bootcamps.
What if UX is not the best fit for your career goals? Consider a coding bootcamp in another field, like data science, software engineering, or web development.
Many organizations also offer specialized bootcamps for programming languages like Python and Java.
Check out our resources on the following types of coding bootcamps.