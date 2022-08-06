/>
X
Why you can trust ZDNet ZDNet independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNet Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNet's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Education Bootcamps

Best UI/UX bootcamps 2022

A UI/UX bootcamp provides career-focused training in as little as three months. And many offer mentoring, tutoring, and career services to support learners.
genevieve-carlton
Written by Genevieve Carlton and  Melissa Sartore on
Show more (5 items)
Female UX Architect Has Discussion with Male Design Engineer while drinking coffee. The engineer points at her computer screen.
Getty Images/iStockphoto

Bootcamps train learners for in-demand tech careers. But what's a UI/UX bootcamp? 

These programs focus on design thinking, user experience, and interaction design. Learners choose from accelerated, full-time programs and self-paced, part-time options. 

With so many options, prospective UI/UX designers might feel overwhelmed. Our list introduces the 10 best UI/UX bootcamps of 2022.  

10 best UI/UX bootcamps in 2022: Our picks

The following list introduces some of the best bootcamps for UI/UX designers in alphabetical order. 

The data presented below was accurate at the time of publication. Make sure to check the bootcamps' websites to confirm before applying.

1. CareerFoundry

Best mentorship
Female UX Architect Has Discussion with Male Design Engineer.
Getty Images/iStockphoto
  • Format: Online; full-time and part-time
  • Length: 6-10 months
  • Cost: $7505-$7,900
  • Financing options: Upfront payment; month-to-month; loan; deferred payment

CareerFoundry offers a UX bootcamp that includes 1:1 mentorship and tutoring. Mentors provide industry insights and feedback, while tutors evaluate technical projects and assignments.

The career services team helps graduates launch their UX designer careers. CareerFoundry reports that 97% of eligible graduates receive a UX design job within six months. 

Graduates who meet eligibility requirements qualify for a job guarantee, which refunds the program's cost for anyone who cannot find a job.

Pros

  • Extensive mentorship program
  • Flexible learning options

Cons

  • UX-only program
  • Some activities need updating
View now at CareerFoundry

2. Designlab

Best comprehensive course offerings
zd-coding-from-scratch.jpg
Image: Maskot/ Getty
  • Format: Online; part-time and full-time
  • Length: 15-30 weeks
  • Cost: $7,249-$9,677
  • Financing options: Upfront payment; month-to-month; loan financing

The UX Academy at Designlab trains learners in user experience design.

In the program, which offers full-time and part-time options, students complete 118 lessons and 92 projects, including four portfolio projects. Learners work with a mentor to complete over 100 hands-on exercises. 

Prospective students can download a syllabus to learn more about the curriculum. Designlab also offers an open house Q&A.  

Pros

  • User-friendly course formats
  • Timely feedback from mentors

Cons

  • Time-limited career service support
View now at Designlab

Explore

3. Devmountain

Best scholarship support
  • Format: Online; in-person (Lehi, Utah); part-time
  • Length: 16 weeks
  • Cost: $9,900
  • Financing options: Upfront payment; scholarship opportunities; loans

The Devmountain UX bootcamp provides an immersive experience that trains learners in human-centered design. 

The part-time program, designed for working professionals, offers classes in the evenings twice per week and on Saturdays. Learners explore UX research, information architecture, and prototyping. 

Prospective learners submit an information form and complete a phone consultation with an admissions counselor who answers questions. The process also includes a skill review that allows learners to try out UX lessons before enrolling in the program.

Pros

  • Emphasis on human-centered design
  • Evening and Saturday classes available

Cons

  • No self-paced option
  • UX-only program
View now at Devmountain

4. Flatiron School

Best program format diversity
Flatiron School logo
  • Format: Online and in-person; part-time and full-time
  • Length: 15-40 weeks
  • Cost: $16,900
  • Financing options: Upfront payment; month-to-month; loans

The UX/UI bootcamp at Flatiron emphasizes digital product design. Students learn how to design interactive products with tools like Figma. 

Learners choose between a full-time and part-time option. The full-time program, which takes 15 weeks, offers an online or in-person option in New York City. Learners work with a cohort and instructor to complete the program. 

The part-time option, also known as the flex program, uses a self-paced format. Learners watch recorded lectures and check in with instructors weekly. 

See our Flatiron School review for more details.

Pros

  • Covers comprehensive product design
  • Formats accommodate various learning styles

Cons

  • Higher price than many other programs
View now at Flatiron School

5. Georgia Tech

Best for design researchers
zd-coding-101-bootcamp.jpg
StackCommerce
  • Format: Online; part-time
  • Length: 24 weeks
  • Cost: $10,000
  • Financing options: Upfront payment; payment plans available

The UX/UI bootcamp at Georgia Tech emphasizes design research, visual design theory, and interaction design. 

Learners gain hands-on experience in wireframing, storyboarding, and prototyping. The part-time program helps learners create a project portfolio that showcases their strengths. 

Prospective learners submit a contact form, complete an interview with the admissions team, and submit a short application. The admission process also includes a critical thinking and problem-solving assessment that requires no prior UX/UI knowledge.

Pros

  • Emphasis on design research
  • Hands-on learning with field-specific tools

Cons

  • Less comprehensive curriculum
View now at Georgia Tech

6. Ironhack

Best for non-English speakers
Website development UI/UX front end designer reviewing sketched wireframe layout design mockup for responsive web content with AR screen
NicoElNino, Getty Images/iStockphoto
  • Format: Online; full-time and part-time
  • Length: 9-24 weeks
  • Cost: $12,500
  • Financing options: Upfront payment; month-to-month; deferred loan

In the immersive UX/UI design bootcamp at Ironhack, learners strengthen hands-on skills. The program trains students in design thinking and user experience through an accelerated full-time option or a part-time program. 

The program offers career services support, which includes career counseling and job search support. Prospective learners can download the bootcamp syllabus to learn more about the program. During the application process, Ironhack conducts personal interviews to ensure the program is the right fit for each applicant.

Pros

  • Offered in multiple languages
  • Fully immersive experience

Cons

  • Significant amount of online prework
View now at Ironhack

7. Kenzie Academy

Best for online flexibility
Black man and Black woman tech workers looking at a computer togher
Maskot/Getty Images
  • Format: Online; part-time
  • Length: Nine months
  • Cost: $12,500
  • Financing options: Upfront payment

At Kenzie Academy, learners can earn a UX design certificate from the bootcamp program. 

During the online program, learners strengthen design skills, including researching users, analyzing data, and creating solutions. Kenzie designs its curriculum to emulate a tech industry internship.

The program also emphasizes soft skills through its learner services and placement teams. These support services help graduates showcase their skills. Learners create a professional portfolio that showcases design strengths and industry-relevant knowledge.  

Pros

  • Curriculum modeled on an industry internship
  • Certificate awarded at the end of the program

Cons

  • Programs only delivered in English
View now at Kenzie Academy

8. Thinkful

Best for beginners
image-1.jpg
  • Format: Online; full-time and part-time options
  • Length: Five to six months
  • Cost: $12,150 full-time; $9,500 part-time
  • Financing options: Upfront payment; month-to-month; deferred tuition

Thinkful offers a UX design bootcamp with part-time and full-time options. 

The part-time program includes self-paced lessons, while the full-time program offers an accelerated cohort format. Prospective students can complete practice exercises to prepare for the program.

Learners work with a personal mentor who offers video consultations and feedback. Mentors help learners showcase their strengths and skills. Technical coaching helps graduates enter the job market prepared for technical interviews

Pros

  • Self-paced and cohort programs available
  • Personal mentorship

Cons

  • Different pricing for full- and part-time options
  • Online programs only
View now at Thinkful

Explore

9. University of California Berkeley Extension

Best real-time feedback
  • Format: Online; part-time
  • Length: 24 weeks
  • Cost: $13,495
  • Financing options: Upfront payment; interest-free payment plans available

The UX/UI bootcamp at Berkeley provides a part-time option with evening classes. The curriculum uses a project-based format that covers theory and practice. Learners gain hands-on experience by using design tools and completing a comprehensive portfolio.

Career planning support includes portfolio reviews, resume advising, and practice sessions. Students also attend virtual tech talks from UX/UI professionals that provide industry insights. Bootcamp completers receive a certificate from UC Berkeley Extension.

Pros

  • Extensive career-planning assistance
  • Certificate from UC Berkeley Extension upon completion

Cons

  • Part-time option only
View now at UC Berkeley

10. University of Texas at Austin

Best for industry engagement
Portrait of woman examining futuristic looking digital interface technology.
Image: Getty/Bloom Productions
  • Format: Online; part-time
  • Length: 24 weeks
  • Cost: $12,495
  • Financing options: Upfront payment; scholarships and payment plans available

UT Austin offers a UX/UI bootcamp that focuses on responsive design, innovative thinking, and optimized interfaces that create a smooth user experience. 

The bootcamp provides hands-on training on a part-time schedule. Outside the classroom, learners benefit from an extensive tutor network.

Students create a portfolio of projects and use career-planning services to identify job opportunities. UT Austin offers 1:1 career coaching and soft skills training to help learners find UX/UI jobs. 

Pros

  • Network of tutors available
  • 1:1 career coaching and skills training

Cons

  • No full-time program available
View now at UT Austin

READ THIS: Best online web development degrees

How do these UI/UX bootcamps compare?

Bootcamp

Price

Length

Available formats

CareerFoundry UX bootcamp

$7,505

6-10 months

Online; full-time and part-time

Designlab UX Academy

$7,249

15-30 weeks

Online; full-time and part-time

Devmountain UX bootcamp

$9,900

16 weeks

Online and in-person; part-time

Flatiron School UI/UI bootcamp

$16,900

15-40 weeks

Online and in-person; part-time and full-time

Georgia Tech UX/UI bootcamp

$10,000

24 weeks

Online; part-time

Ironhack UX/UI design bootcamp

$12,500

9-24 weeks

Online; full-time and part-time

Kenzie Academy UX design certificate

$12,500

9 months

Online; part-time

Thinkful UX design bootcamp

$12,150 for full-time; $9,500 for part-time

5-6 months

Online; full-time and part-time

University of California Berkeley UX/UI bootcamp

$12,995

24 weeks

Online; part-time

University of Texas at Austin UX/UI bootcamp

$12,495

24 weeks

Online; part-time

Which UI/UX bootcamp is right for you?

Time commitment and career goals are factors to consider when choosing UI/UX bootcamp. 

If you want to complete a program in six months or less, the bootcamps offered by CareerFoundry and Thinkful may be the best fit. If an in-person UI/UX bootcamp accommodates your learning style and needs, you'll want to investigate Flatiron School and Devmountain.

The bootcamps' content can also help you choose which bootcamp is for you. Flatiron School's programs emphasize product design, while several programs listed focus on UX with little attention paid to UI. 

Choose this… 

If you want…

CareerFoundry UX bootcamp

To focus on UX with the help of mentors and tutors

Designlab UX Academy

To explore comprehensive user experience design

Devmountain UX bootcamp

To concentrate on human-centered design

Flatiron School UI/UI bootcamp

To gain insight into digital product design

Georgia Tech UX/UI bootcamp

To work with field-specific tools hands-on

Ironhack UX/UI Design bootcamp

To complete a program in a language other than English

Kenzie Academy UX Design Certificate

To complete a program that mirrors an industry internship

Thinkful UX Design bootcamp

To enroll in an accelerated cohort program

University of California Berkeley UX/UI bootcamp

To receive extensive career-planning support

University of Texas at Austin UX/UI bootcamp

To focus on responsive design and interface optimization

How did we choose these bootcamps?

What makes a UI/UX bootcamp stand out? Our list includes programs from the top bootcamp organizations and university bootcamps. 

When creating our ranking, we considered factors such as flexibility, enrollment options, cost, and career services. These factors shape the learner experience and the value of the bootcamp on the job market.

What's a UI/UX bootcamp?

What are coding bootcamps? A coding bootcamp helps professionals gain the skills to break into high-paying fields. Bootcamps provide focused training for tech jobs.

A UI/UX bootcamp trains learners to design interactive, engaging interfaces on websites and mobile apps. The field blends tech with design. 

UX designers, for example, draw on their creativity, research skills, and technical knowledge to create user-friendly products. 

READ THIS: Five tech jobs for someone without a college degree

Explore

Are UI/UX bootcamps worth it?

But are coding bootcamps worth it? Career services support helps graduates get a return on their investment. And a range of prices and options allows learners to find the right fit for their budget and career goals.

Graduates work as UI designers, UX designers, and product designers. If you're interested in those jobs but don't yet have the necessary training and experience, a UI/UX bootcamp may be worth it for you.

How much do UI/UX bootcamps cost?

UI/UX bootcamps vary in cost. our best bootcamp picks range from roughly $7,000 to about $17,000. A 2017 report from RTI International found the median price of comprehensive career preparation programs was between $7,500 and $13,950

A program's length, scope, and intensiveness may influence its cost. Tuition, supplies and materials, and fees also factor in.

What other types of coding bootcamps can I enroll in?

UI/UX is one of many tech career paths that offer bootcamps. 

What if UX is not the best fit for your career goals? Consider a coding bootcamp in another field, like data science, software engineering, or web development. 

Many organizations also offer specialized bootcamps for programming languages like Python and Java. 

Check out our resources on the following types of coding bootcamps. 

ZDNet Recommends

Show Comments

Related

Apple politely explains why iPhone cases are a waste of money
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

Apple politely explains why iPhone cases are a waste of money

Apple
The 8 best iPhone models of 2022
iphone-12-models.png

The 8 best iPhone models of 2022

iPhone
Delta Air Lines just made a callous admission that customers may find galling
screen-shot-2022-07-18-at-5-18-46-pm.png

Delta Air Lines just made a callous admission that customers may find galling

Business