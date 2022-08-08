/>
X
Why you can trust ZDNet ZDNet independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNet Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNet's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Education Bootcamps

The best university coding bootcamps in 2022

Completing a university coding bootcamp can be a great way to launch a coding career, reskill, or upskill. But what are the best university bootcamps?
doug-wintemute
matthew-sweeney
Written by Doug Wintemute and  Matthew Sweeney on
Show more (6 items)
A Black individual works on a computer program at a desk in a dim room.
(Image: Shutterstock)

The best university coding bootcamps provide accelerated training on the most in-demand technologies and applications for aspiring web developers.

University coding bootcamps prepare students for computer science careers, including software and web development professions. 

With valuable skills and a portfolio, bootcamp graduates can qualify for many in-demand computer occupations. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) projects that the computer and IT sector will add more than 650,000 positions from 2020 to 2030.

The 11 best university coding bootcamps

The best bootcamp for you fits into your lifestyle and brings you closer to your career goals. Therefore, this list of bootcamps is presented in alphabetical order. 

All were developed in conjunction with Trilogy Education Services. 

1. Columbia University

Best for learner support services
zd-basics-of-coding.jpg
  • In-person location: New York
  • Format: Online full- or part-time
  • Length: 12 or 24 weeks
  • Cost: $14,495-$15,495
  • Financing options: Interest-free payment plans or upfront payments
  • Job placement assistance: Yes

A program for aspiring full-stack web developers, Columbia's coding bootcamp offers front- and back-end training and technology skills through live virtual classes. 

The training covers JavaScript, MySQL databases, and server-side development, along with API interactions, progressive web applications, and browser-based technologies. Classes include online discussions, lab work, and portfolio projects. 

Students typically spend between 4-20 hours in classes each week and at least 20 hours/week on study and assignments. Enrollees can access Columbia's extensive employer partner network, career services assistance, and career fairs. 

Prospective students must complete an admission interview and pass a problem-solving assessment. 

Pros

  • Support from instructors, assistant instructors, tutors, and a Learner Support Manager
  • Other bootcamps include fintech, digital marketing, and data analysis

Cons

  • More expensive compared with majority of university bootcamps
  • Greater outside-the-classroom time commitment
View now at Columbia

2. Northwestern University

Best for the price
zd-premium-python.jpg
  • In-person location: Chicago
  • Format: Online full- or part-time
  • Length: 12 or 24 weeks
  • Cost: $12,995
  • Financing options: Upfront payments, student loans, or payment plans
  • Job placement assistance: Yes

Northwestern's coding bootcamp focuses on full-stack development and covers database theory, HTML5, JavaScript, and MySQL, along with Agile management methodologies and progressive web applications.

The program teaches students to work with some of the most in-demand technologies and combines theory with practical assignments and peer collaborations.

Northwestern's full-time courses run entirely online for four hours a day, Monday to Friday, whereas part-time classes take place on various weekday nights and Saturdays. The bootcamp has four start dates per year. Prospective students need to complete an interview and a problem-solving assessment for admission.

Pros

  • Prestige and rigor for a good price
  • Curriculum covers Django, a high-level Python web framework

Cons

  • Fewer career services resources
View now at Northwestern

3. Rutgers University

Best for interactive learning
two colleagues talking to each other in front of a computer displaying various graphics and code
Maskot/Getty Images
  • In-person location: Somerset and Jersey City
  • Format: Online full- or part-time
  • Length: 12 or 24 weeks
  • Cost: $11,995-$12,995
  • Financing options: Upfront payments or payment plans
  • Job placement assistance: Yes

Designed for aspiring professional web developers, Rutgers' coding bootcamp includes lessons in JavaScript, browser-based technologies, server-side development, and API interactions. 

Students delve into databases and quality assurance topics while building portfolios. The online training combines programming tutorials, class discussions, and practical assignments. 

Students spend 4-20 hours in virtual classrooms each week, plus at least 20-25 hours of additional study outside class. For admission into this university coding bootcamp, applicants must complete a critical thinking assessment and an interview.

Pros

  • Bootcamp focuses on the most in-demand skills
  • Face-to-face, interactive learning model rather than lectures

Cons

  • Fewer bootcamp topics to explore
View now at Rutgers

4. University of Arizona

Best for peer community
zd-coding-101-bootcamp.jpg
StackCommerce
  • In-person location: Tucson and Phoenix
  • Format: Online full- or part-time
  • Length: 12 or 24 weeks
  • Cost: $9,995-$12,995
  • Financing options: Upfront payments, scholarships, and payment plans
  • Job placement assistance: Yes

UArizona's coding bootcamp provides training in full-stack development for students looking to become web developers. The university bootcamp curriculum features training in JavaScript, server-side and database architectures, and data structures and algorithms. All courses are online.

Part-time learners typically spend four hours in class and 20+ hours studying and completing assignments each week, whereas full-time students spend 20 hours in class and at least 25 hours in study and assignments each week. 

Applicants are interviewed and must pass a problem-solving assessment for admission. 

Pros

  • Strong emphasis on peer support and collaboration
  • Networking opportunities from joining the bootcamp alumni community once you graduate

Cons

  • Fewer special topics, such as fintech, product management, cybersecurity etc.
View now at UArizona

5. University of California, Berkeley

Best for experienced coders
Mid adult Chinese man sitting at desk using computer, IT supporter assisting office worker, software developer looking at screen and concentrating
Getty Images
  • In-person location: Berkeley, Belmont, and San Francisco
  • Format: Online full- or part-time
  • Length: 12 or 24 weeks
  • Cost: $13,495
  • Financing options: Upfront payments and interest-free payment plans
  • Job placement assistance: Yes

Berkeley's coding bootcamp provides front- and back-end programming skills for aspiring web developers. The curriculum includes courses in computer science fundamentals, JavaScript, server-side development, and browser-based technologies. The university coding bootcamp features interactive online classes, self-study lessons, and real-world projects.

Part-time students dedicate approximately four weekly in-class hours and over 20 out-of-class hours, and full-time students spend 20 weekly in-class hours and over 25 out-of-class hours. 

Learners benefit from Berkeley's professional network of over 250 organizations. 

For admission, applicants must complete a problem-solving assessment and an interview. 

Pros

  • Bootcamp course topics include special topics such as tech product management, fintech, and data
  • UCB is among the country's most prestigious universities

Cons

  • Competitive admissions process
  • Difficult, academically rigorous curriculum
  • Pricey
View now at Berkeley

Explore

6. University of California, Irvine

Best for career support
  • In-person location: Irvine
  • Format: Online full- or part-time
  • Length: 12 or 24 weeks
  • Cost: $13,495
  • Financing options: Upfront payments, loan financing, and interest-free payment plans
  • Job placement assistance: Yes

In UCI's coding bootcamp, students learn full-stack web development, including training in databases, browser-based technologies, and command-line fundamentals. 

Learners also work with in-demand technologies, services, and languages, including Python and Amazon Web Services. Students can complete technical workshops and connect with UCI's partner organization network.

Courses combine interactive lessons, project-based teamwork, and practical assignments. Full-time classes run Monday to Friday, while part-time classes run two evenings a week and Saturdays. 

For admission, applicants must complete an assessment and an interview. 

Pros

  • Variety of special topics, including cybersecurity, digital marketing, and UX/UI
  • Career services include soft skills training

Cons

  • Competitive admissions process
  • Challenging, academically rigorous curriculum
  • Pricey
View now at UCI

7. University of California, Los Angeles

Best price for prestige
visualization-code.jpg
By TippaPatt -- Shutterstock
  • In-person location: Los Angeles
  • Format: Online full- or part-time
  • Length: 12 or 24 weeks
  • Cost:$12,245-$12,995
  • Financing options: Upfront payment and payment plans
  • Job placement assistance: Yes

UCLA's coding bootcamp appeals to aspiring full-stack web developers. The training covers computer science, HTML, JavaScript, database theory, server-side architectures, and advanced frameworks. 

Classes feature teacher instruction, self-study, group work, and practical projects that students can include in their portfolios.

All university coding bootcamp classes run online. Learners spend between 4-20 hours in class each week and more than 20 hours studying and completing assignments. 

For admission, applicants need to complete an interview and a logic-based assessment.

Pros

  • Special bootcamp topics in coding, cybersecurity, and product management
  • Less expensive than other schools in the UC system

Cons

  • Competitive admissions process
  • No scholarships
  • Fewer special bootcamp topics than other schools in the UC system
View now at UCLA

8. University of Central Florida

Best for teaching in-demand skills
sale-305237-article-image.jpg
StackCommerce
  • In-person location: Sanford, Florida and Orlando, Florida
  • Format: Online full- or part-time
  • Length: 12 or 24 weeks
  • Cost: $11,745-$12,795
  • Financing options: Upfront payments, scholarships, and payment plans
  • Job placement assistance: Yes

UCF's coding bootcamp helps prepare aspiring web developers with training in JavaScript, HTML, CSS, JQuery, and MySQL databases. Students also learn front-end fundamentals and frameworks and server-side architectures. Training may also include Amazon Web Services, C#, and Python.

All instructor-led classes take place online: Monday to Friday for full-time students; two nights a week and Saturdays for part-time learners. 

University bootcamp participants benefit from UCF's partner network, industry events, and career coaches. Applicants must complete an interview and a critical thinking assessment. 

Pros

  • Continuation courses offered in Amazon Web Services, Python, and C# 
  • Dedicated student support and job planning services

Cons

  • Limited live class options for full-time learners
View now at UCF

Explore

9. University of Miami

Best for working learners
  • In-person location: Coral Gables, Florida
  • Format: Online part-time
  • Length: 24 weeks
  • Cost: $10,995
  • Financing options: Upfront payments, scholarships, and payment plans
  • Job placement assistance: Yes

Aimed at aspiring full-stack web developers, UM's coding bootcamp's curriculum covers CSS, Bootstrap, MySQL databases, and API interactions. Students also work on self-study topics in Amazon Web Services, Java, and Python. 

The training combines web development theory and applications in interactive online classroom discussions and practical assignments. 

Students in the university coding bootcamp spend approximately four hours in class each week, plus at least 20 hours studying and completing at-home assignments. 

Program applicants need to complete an interview and a critical thinking assessment. 

Pros

  • Quality instruction with a lighter financial burden
  • Designed with working learners in mind
  • Topics include coding, data analytics, and tech project management

Cons

  • Caters less to beginning coders
  • No accelerated, full-time learning option
View now at UM

10. University of Wisconsin

Best for weekday, evening classes
gettyimages-666009646.jpg
Hinterhaus Productions/Getty Images
  • In-person location: Madison, Wisconsin
  • Format: Online part-time
  • Length: 24 weeks
  • Cost: $11,995
  • Financing options: Upfront payment, scholarships, and payment plans
  • Job placement assistance: Yes

UW's coding bootcamp prepares students for full-stack web development careers. 

The training includes front-end design, MERN stack, object-oriented programming, and the leading programming languages. Each week, in addition to four hours of class, learners typically spend at least 25-30 hours studying and completing assignments.

Classes feature live, interactive discussions, practical projects, and self-study lessons. Learners compile application and project work in their portfolios as they move through the program. 

The university bootcamp begins quarterly. Applicants must complete a problem-solving assessment and an interview for admission.

Pros

  • Part-time courses take place on weekday evenings
  • Continuation courses offered in Java, Python, and Amazon Web Services

Cons

  • The only bootcamps currently offered are in coding and data
  • No accelerated, full-time learning option
View now at UW

Explore

11. Vanderbilt University

Best part-time program for beginners
  • In-person location: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Format: Online part-time
  • Length: 24 weeks
  • Cost: $10,995
  • Financing options: Upfront payments, payment plans, and scholarships 
  • Job placement assistance: Yes

In Vanderbilt's coding bootcamp, students develop full-stack web development knowledge and skills. 

They study front-end frameworks, command-line interfaces, database theory, and some of the most popular programming languages. Students complete interactive online classes, peer collaborations, and coding portfolio-building exercises. 

The university coding bootcamp classes run for four hours a week, plus weekly challenges and at least 20 hours of homework and studying. Applicants must complete a problem-solving assessment and an interview. 

Pros

  • Less than 2% of VU's students report a low level of academic support
  • Lighter financial burden than comparative programs
  • Topics in data analytics, cybersecurity, and digital marketing

Cons

  • Less helpful for experienced coders
  • No accelerated, full-time learning option
View now at Vanderbilt

How do these university coding bootcamps compare?

Bootcamp

Price

Length

Available formats

Columbia University

$14,495-$15,495

12 or 24 weeks

Online full- or part-time

Northwestern University

$12,995

12 or 24 weeks

Online full- or part-time

Rutgers University

$11,995-$12,995

12 or 24 weeks

Online full- or part-time

University of Arizona

$9,995-$12,995

12 or 24 weeks

Online full- or part-time

University of California, Berkeley

$13,495

12 or 24 weeks

Online full- or part-time

University of California, Irvine

$13,495

12 or 24 weeks

Online full- or part-time

University of California, Los Angeles

$12,245-$12,995

12 or 24 weeks

Online full- or part-time

University of Central Florida

$11,745-$12,795

12 or 24 weeks

Online full- or part-time

University of Miami

$10,995

24 weeks

Online part-time

University of Wisconsin

$11,995

24 weeks

Online part-time

Vanderbilt University

$10,995

24 weeks

Online part-time

Which university coding bootcamp is right for you?

Different bootcamps serve different learners. That's true even in the case of these 11 bootcamps, which were all developed in collaboration with Trilogy Education Services. 

For instance, a working learner may want to consider a part-time-only bootcamp offering weekend and night classes over a full-time bootcamp requiring a significant weekly time commitment.

Additionally, consider the level of specialization of a bootcamp relative to your career plans. If you know you want to work in data analytics, opt for a bootcamp that focuses on it.

Choose this… 

If you want…

Columbia University

A strong learner support system

Northwestern University

A highly rigorous program at an affordable price

Rutgers University

A program committed to an interactive learning model

University of Arizona

A collaborative peer community

University of California, Berkeley

A program for experienced coders who want to specialize

University of California, Irvine

A strong career support system for graduates

University of California, Los Angeles

A certificate from a prestigious institute for an affordable price

University of Central Florida

An affordable bootcamp focused on practical, in-demand skills

University of Miami

A flexible, affordable program catering to working learners

University of Wisconsin

A flexible, affordable program for learners who like the "night classes" format

Vanderbilt University

A flexible, affordable program tailored to complete beginners

How did we choose these programs?

To identify the best university-offered coding bootcamps, we assessed schools on the following criteria: programmatic quality, diverse scheduling options, institutional reputation, and affordability. 

Read this

What is a university coding bootcamp?

A university coding bootcamp offers focused web development training. Led by university-qualified instructors, these programs teach the most relevant and practical technologies, languages, and applications.

University bootcamp curricula vary, but they often explore front- and back-end developer tools, design, and web applications. Students can learn fundamentals, database architectures, cloud-computing platforms, and data structures. 

Graduates typically earn a certificate of completion, though some schools also offer college credit.

These programs usually run for three to six months and provide full- or part-time online or in-person instruction. The accelerated training can lead to entry-level positions or help experienced professionals advance their technology careers. Learners can pursue a bootcamp while they work or even as they tackle a degree.

While bootcamps are generally unaccredited, prospective students can look to the Council on Integrity in Results Reporting for information on program outcomes. 

What's the difference between a university bootcamp and degree?

A university coding bootcamp differs from a computer science degree in several ways. 

The best coding bootcamps offer more concentrated training, typically omitting electives and general education credits to focus only on the most relevant and useful topics for the field. 

As a result, bootcamps take only a few months to complete and cost much less than a degree.

What types of university coding bootcamps exist?

Prospective students may come across various types of university coding bootcamps. Some feature university and organization partnerships, some offer college credit, and others offer non-credit continuing education opportunities.

Created by partner organizations 

Several organizations, such as Trilogy Education Services, Noodle Partners, and Stack Education, have partnered with universities to offer coding bootcamps and related programs.

These organizations often have a vested interest in supporting the technology industry. They assist schools to build and deliver useful training programs.

Offer college credit

Several schools offer college credit to students who complete bootcamps. Institutions like Westcliff University and Yale University award credits to incentivize students to pursue the bootcamp or earn a degree at a later date. These coding bootcamp college credits can then be applied toward a degree program.

Continuing education, without college credit

Most university coding bootcamps fall in this category. Colleges run these continuing education programs so new, current, and former students can bolster their skills and credentials. The following bootcamps may not award college credit but they do appeal to employers.


Do coding bootcamps offer college credit?

Some university bootcamps offer college credit. In these cases, graduates may earn transfer credits if they pursue a degree in a related discipline. 

Do employers accept coding bootcamps?

Yes. Many employers accept university coding bootcamps as formal training. Students can also use their bootcamp portfolios to demonstrate practical experience. 

Are coding bootcamps worth it in 2021?

Yes. The best university bootcamps provide great value for students looking for accelerated and focused training. Bootcamps can lead to employment and higher earnings.

ZDNet Recommends

Show Comments

Related

The 10 best coding bootcamps of 2022
replace-this-image.jpg

The 10 best coding bootcamps of 2022

Bootcamps
Best information technology bootcamps 2022
getty-woman-using-a-laptop-while-working-from-home.jpg

Best information technology bootcamps 2022

Bootcamps
Best UI/UX bootcamps 2022
Female UX Architect Has Discussion with Male Design Engineer.

Best UI/UX bootcamps 2022

Bootcamps