The best university coding bootcamps in 2022

The best university coding bootcamps provide accelerated training on the most in-demand technologies and applications for aspiring web developers.
University coding bootcamps prepare students for computer science careers, including software and web development professions.
With valuable skills and a portfolio, bootcamp graduates can qualify for many in-demand computer occupations. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) projects that the computer and IT sector will add more than 650,000 positions from 2020 to 2030.
The best bootcamp for you fits into your lifestyle and brings you closer to your career goals. Therefore, this list of bootcamps is presented in alphabetical order.
All were developed in conjunction with Trilogy Education Services.
A program for aspiring full-stack web developers, Columbia's coding bootcamp offers front- and back-end training and technology skills through live virtual classes.
The training covers JavaScript, MySQL databases, and server-side development, along with API interactions, progressive web applications, and browser-based technologies. Classes include online discussions, lab work, and portfolio projects.
Students typically spend between 4-20 hours in classes each week and at least 20 hours/week on study and assignments. Enrollees can access Columbia's extensive employer partner network, career services assistance, and career fairs.
Prospective students must complete an admission interview and pass a problem-solving assessment.
Northwestern's coding bootcamp focuses on full-stack development and covers database theory, HTML5, JavaScript, and MySQL, along with Agile management methodologies and progressive web applications.
The program teaches students to work with some of the most in-demand technologies and combines theory with practical assignments and peer collaborations.
Northwestern's full-time courses run entirely online for four hours a day, Monday to Friday, whereas part-time classes take place on various weekday nights and Saturdays. The bootcamp has four start dates per year. Prospective students need to complete an interview and a problem-solving assessment for admission.
Designed for aspiring professional web developers, Rutgers' coding bootcamp includes lessons in JavaScript, browser-based technologies, server-side development, and API interactions.
Students delve into databases and quality assurance topics while building portfolios. The online training combines programming tutorials, class discussions, and practical assignments.
Students spend 4-20 hours in virtual classrooms each week, plus at least 20-25 hours of additional study outside class. For admission into this university coding bootcamp, applicants must complete a critical thinking assessment and an interview.
UArizona's coding bootcamp provides training in full-stack development for students looking to become web developers. The university bootcamp curriculum features training in JavaScript, server-side and database architectures, and data structures and algorithms. All courses are online.
Part-time learners typically spend four hours in class and 20+ hours studying and completing assignments each week, whereas full-time students spend 20 hours in class and at least 25 hours in study and assignments each week.
Applicants are interviewed and must pass a problem-solving assessment for admission.
Berkeley's coding bootcamp provides front- and back-end programming skills for aspiring web developers. The curriculum includes courses in computer science fundamentals, JavaScript, server-side development, and browser-based technologies. The university coding bootcamp features interactive online classes, self-study lessons, and real-world projects.
Part-time students dedicate approximately four weekly in-class hours and over 20 out-of-class hours, and full-time students spend 20 weekly in-class hours and over 25 out-of-class hours.
Learners benefit from Berkeley's professional network of over 250 organizations.
For admission, applicants must complete a problem-solving assessment and an interview.
In UCI's coding bootcamp, students learn full-stack web development, including training in databases, browser-based technologies, and command-line fundamentals.
Learners also work with in-demand technologies, services, and languages, including Python and Amazon Web Services. Students can complete technical workshops and connect with UCI's partner organization network.
Courses combine interactive lessons, project-based teamwork, and practical assignments. Full-time classes run Monday to Friday, while part-time classes run two evenings a week and Saturdays.
For admission, applicants must complete an assessment and an interview.
UCLA's coding bootcamp appeals to aspiring full-stack web developers. The training covers computer science, HTML, JavaScript, database theory, server-side architectures, and advanced frameworks.
Classes feature teacher instruction, self-study, group work, and practical projects that students can include in their portfolios.
All university coding bootcamp classes run online. Learners spend between 4-20 hours in class each week and more than 20 hours studying and completing assignments.
For admission, applicants need to complete an interview and a logic-based assessment.
UCF's coding bootcamp helps prepare aspiring web developers with training in JavaScript, HTML, CSS, JQuery, and MySQL databases. Students also learn front-end fundamentals and frameworks and server-side architectures. Training may also include Amazon Web Services, C#, and Python.
All instructor-led classes take place online: Monday to Friday for full-time students; two nights a week and Saturdays for part-time learners.
University bootcamp participants benefit from UCF's partner network, industry events, and career coaches. Applicants must complete an interview and a critical thinking assessment.
Aimed at aspiring full-stack web developers, UM's coding bootcamp's curriculum covers CSS, Bootstrap, MySQL databases, and API interactions. Students also work on self-study topics in Amazon Web Services, Java, and Python.
The training combines web development theory and applications in interactive online classroom discussions and practical assignments.
Students in the university coding bootcamp spend approximately four hours in class each week, plus at least 20 hours studying and completing at-home assignments.
Program applicants need to complete an interview and a critical thinking assessment.
UW's coding bootcamp prepares students for full-stack web development careers.
The training includes front-end design, MERN stack, object-oriented programming, and the leading programming languages. Each week, in addition to four hours of class, learners typically spend at least 25-30 hours studying and completing assignments.
Classes feature live, interactive discussions, practical projects, and self-study lessons. Learners compile application and project work in their portfolios as they move through the program.
The university bootcamp begins quarterly. Applicants must complete a problem-solving assessment and an interview for admission.
In Vanderbilt's coding bootcamp, students develop full-stack web development knowledge and skills.
They study front-end frameworks, command-line interfaces, database theory, and some of the most popular programming languages. Students complete interactive online classes, peer collaborations, and coding portfolio-building exercises.
The university coding bootcamp classes run for four hours a week, plus weekly challenges and at least 20 hours of homework and studying. Applicants must complete a problem-solving assessment and an interview.
Bootcamp
Price
Length
Available formats
Columbia University
$14,495-$15,495
12 or 24 weeks
Online full- or part-time
Northwestern University
$12,995
12 or 24 weeks
Online full- or part-time
Rutgers University
$11,995-$12,995
12 or 24 weeks
Online full- or part-time
University of Arizona
$9,995-$12,995
12 or 24 weeks
Online full- or part-time
University of California, Berkeley
$13,495
12 or 24 weeks
Online full- or part-time
University of California, Irvine
$13,495
12 or 24 weeks
Online full- or part-time
University of California, Los Angeles
$12,245-$12,995
12 or 24 weeks
Online full- or part-time
University of Central Florida
$11,745-$12,795
12 or 24 weeks
Online full- or part-time
University of Miami
$10,995
24 weeks
Online part-time
University of Wisconsin
$11,995
24 weeks
Online part-time
Vanderbilt University
$10,995
24 weeks
Online part-time
Different bootcamps serve different learners. That's true even in the case of these 11 bootcamps, which were all developed in collaboration with Trilogy Education Services.
For instance, a working learner may want to consider a part-time-only bootcamp offering weekend and night classes over a full-time bootcamp requiring a significant weekly time commitment.
Additionally, consider the level of specialization of a bootcamp relative to your career plans. If you know you want to work in data analytics, opt for a bootcamp that focuses on it.
Choose this…
If you want…
Columbia University
A strong learner support system
Northwestern University
A highly rigorous program at an affordable price
Rutgers University
A program committed to an interactive learning model
University of Arizona
A collaborative peer community
University of California, Berkeley
A program for experienced coders who want to specialize
University of California, Irvine
A strong career support system for graduates
University of California, Los Angeles
A certificate from a prestigious institute for an affordable price
University of Central Florida
An affordable bootcamp focused on practical, in-demand skills
University of Miami
A flexible, affordable program catering to working learners
University of Wisconsin
A flexible, affordable program for learners who like the "night classes" format
Vanderbilt University
A flexible, affordable program tailored to complete beginners
To identify the best university-offered coding bootcamps, we assessed schools on the following criteria: programmatic quality, diverse scheduling options, institutional reputation, and affordability.
A university coding bootcamp offers focused web development training. Led by university-qualified instructors, these programs teach the most relevant and practical technologies, languages, and applications.
University bootcamp curricula vary, but they often explore front- and back-end developer tools, design, and web applications. Students can learn fundamentals, database architectures, cloud-computing platforms, and data structures.
Graduates typically earn a certificate of completion, though some schools also offer college credit.
These programs usually run for three to six months and provide full- or part-time online or in-person instruction. The accelerated training can lead to entry-level positions or help experienced professionals advance their technology careers. Learners can pursue a bootcamp while they work or even as they tackle a degree.
While bootcamps are generally unaccredited, prospective students can look to the Council on Integrity in Results Reporting for information on program outcomes.
A university coding bootcamp differs from a computer science degree in several ways.
The best coding bootcamps offer more concentrated training, typically omitting electives and general education credits to focus only on the most relevant and useful topics for the field.
As a result, bootcamps take only a few months to complete and cost much less than a degree.
Prospective students may come across various types of university coding bootcamps. Some feature university and organization partnerships, some offer college credit, and others offer non-credit continuing education opportunities.
Several organizations, such as Trilogy Education Services, Noodle Partners, and Stack Education, have partnered with universities to offer coding bootcamps and related programs.
These organizations often have a vested interest in supporting the technology industry. They assist schools to build and deliver useful training programs.
Several schools offer college credit to students who complete bootcamps. Institutions like Westcliff University and Yale University award credits to incentivize students to pursue the bootcamp or earn a degree at a later date. These coding bootcamp college credits can then be applied toward a degree program.
Most university coding bootcamps fall in this category. Colleges run these continuing education programs so new, current, and former students can bolster their skills and credentials. The following bootcamps may not award college credit but they do appeal to employers.
Some university bootcamps offer college credit. In these cases, graduates may earn transfer credits if they pursue a degree in a related discipline.
Yes. Many employers accept university coding bootcamps as formal training. Students can also use their bootcamp portfolios to demonstrate practical experience.
Yes. The best university bootcamps provide great value for students looking for accelerated and focused training. Bootcamps can lead to employment and higher earnings.