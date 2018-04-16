Vault Systems opens cloud academy to government IT staff

Vault Systems has announced the launch of its new secure cloud training program and dedicated training facility aimed at upskilling government IT professionals alongside the growing investment agencies have been making in secure cloud.

It is expected the Vault Academy will address the growing shortage of cloud computing skills across government, and is aimed at end users such as software developers, infrastructure engineers, cloud architects, sales engineers, and technical project leaders.

Training will focus on both understanding cloud computing technology as well as the operational skills required to maintain secure cloud platforms.

Vault Systems was one of the first companies to meet the Australian Signals Directorate (ASD) requirements for protected-level ASD Certification, alongside fellow Australian cloud provider Sliced Tech.

The honour, since extended to Macquarie Government, Dimension Data, and most recently Microsoft, allows Vault Systems to store highly classified government information in its cloud.

Speaking with ZDNet, Jane Halton, chairperson of Vault Systems and former secretary of the Australian Department of Finance, highlighted that as the country's take-up of cloud has gained pace, the sensible next step is to help skill the sector.

"One of the things we can actually contribute to that journey is offering training," Halton explained.

As Vault Systems is delivering services of this kind, there's a mutual benefit the company also gets from having cloud-literate and savvy people to work inside the public sector.

The academy expects to train over 3,000 IT professionals per year from when it opens its doors next month, while also providing a forum where professionals can share ideas and best practices.

According to Vault Systems, by creating a government cloud community, agencies will be more effectively able to interconnect and collaborate on projects after they have completed the course.

"Many understand what is needed, but actually how you get there is the challenge," Halton added. "It will help understand how you actually go about migrating."

The two-day training program includes problem solving scenarios to support a move to cloud-based computing.

"The cloud is an enabler of digital transformation because it offers organisations and agencies the speed and scale to drive innovation," Vault Systems CEO Rupert Taylor-Price said.

"However, for government, information security must be retained in this more productive computing environment. To do this both secure cloud systems and IT professionals trained in its use are required.

"There is no doubt that the move towards digital transformation will only be successful if the Australian IT workforce has the necessary skills and experiences to support a seamless move to the cloud."

The company was recently selected by the Digital Transformation Agency (DTA) to host the government's digital identity solution, Govpass.

"Privacy and protection of personal information is at the heart of the DTA's work on digital identity. Building trust in how the government stores personal data is not something we compromise on," DTA CEO Gavin Slater said at the time.

"Vault's open standards cloud has been the perfect solution for Govpass, providing a level of security and sovereignty that is critical to making the process of proving who you are to government simple, safe, and secure."

The Govpass announcement was shortly followed by Vault Systems, alongside ASG, signing with Airservices to manage its unclassified data.

Vault Systems also works closely with major government departments, including the Department of Human Services, the Department of Employment, the Department of Health, the Department of Social Services, and the Department of Defence.

