Veeva Systems to acquire Crossix for $430 million

Veeva Systems, a key life sciences industry cloud player, is acquiring Crossix, makers of a patient data and analytics platform used by pharmaceutical marketers. The $430 million cash deal is meant to bring more expertise in patient data and data science into Veeva.
The Crossix analytics platform aims to improve marketing effectiveness for pharmaceutical brands. The platform connects health and non-health data for more than 300 million US patients, such as Rx, OTC, clinical, claims, consumer, hospital, and media data. The platform is touted for its best-in-class privacy safeguards.
Veeva said Crossix will operate as an independent business unit under its current brand led by Crossix CEO Asaf Evenhaim. The company will remain headquartered in New York and also maintain its operations in Israel and Belarus.
"Crossix has been the pioneer in patient data, privacy, and analytics," said Veeva CEO Peter Gassner. "As we look toward the future of a more patient-centric healthcare system, Asaf and I are excited to join forces to help the industry deliver better patient outcomes."
