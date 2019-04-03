Verizon just turned on its 5G network in the US a week ahead of schedule

US four big telcos are slowing down popular video apps, research finds Senators tackle AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile for answers about alleged video traffic throttling.

CNET Phone Reviews and Buying Guide

If you live in certain areas throughout Chicago or Minneapolis, congratulations. Verizon said you're the "first in the world" to get a commercial 5G network that works with a 5G smartphone.

On April 3, the company officially switched on its 5G Ultra Wideband Network in select parts of those two US cities -- a full week ahead of schedule. Originally, Verizon wanted to launch its highly anticipated 5G network in Chicago and Minneapolis on April 11.

Also: How 5G will transform business (ZDNet special report) | Download the report as a PDF (TechRepublic)

Cost and speeds

Verizon said its next-generation wireless service costs $10 more per month on top of its existing unlimited plans, but that customers using its 5G Ultra Wideband network in Chicago or Minneapolis could see speeds of up to 1Gbps. In reality, you should expect typical download speeds of 450Mbps, with peak speeds of nearly 1Gbps, and latency less than 30 seconds.

See it now: Moto Z3 and 5G Moto Mod

To be clear, you need a 5G-enabled smartphone to use Verizon's 5G network. The first to accompany the service is the Motorola Moto Z3 with the 5G Moto Mod, which became available for pre-order on March 14.

Availability

In Chicago, 5G coverage is available in the following areas or places: West Loop and the South Loop, around landmarks like Union Station, Willis Tower, The Art Institute of Chicago, Millennium Park, The Chicago Theatre, the Verizon store on The Magnificent Mile, and throughout The Gold Coast, Old Town, and River North.

As for Minneapolis, 5G coverage is concentrated in the following areas or places: Downtown, including Downtown West and Downtown East, the US Bank Stadium, Minneapolis Convention Center, the Minneapolis Central Library, the Mill City Museum, Target Center and First Avenue venues, The Commons, areas of Elliot Park, and in the Verizon store in The Mall of America.

By the end of this year, Verizon expects to have its 5G service live in more than 30 markets.

The competition

Verizon's telco rival AT&T is also setting up its 5G network in Chicago and Minneapolis, in addition to Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, Las Vegas, Orlando, and Nashville, which are due to be switched on in the first half of 2019. Meanwhile, Sprint's 5G network will launch across the initial 5G markets of downtown Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, New York City, Phoenix, and Washington DC some time this year.

Previous and related coverage:

Qualcomm touts OEM, carrier wins for global 5G launches in 2019

The chip giant announced that its Snapdragon X50 modem chipset was chosen by 19 global operators for upcoming mobile 5G trials.

Sprint eyes mobile 5G network launch for first half of 2019

5G could lead to an increase in customers' data plans, Sprint's CEO said.

How 5G will impact the future of farming

ZDNet caught up with Julian Sanchez, director of John Deere Technology Innovation Center, during CES 2018 to talk about how rural connectivity will impact the future of precision agriculture.