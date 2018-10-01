Verizon lights up its 5G Home network

Verizon on Monday morning officially started installing its 5G home broadband service in parts of four cities: Sacramento, Los Angeles, Houston, and Indianapolis. The carrier officially declared Houston resident Clayton Harris "the first 5G customer in the world."

The service will provide typical network speeds of 300Mbps and peak speeds of 940Mbps.

For the initial rollout, Verizon has put together a bundle meant to entice customers away from cable companies: The first three months are free, including all of the equipment and professional installation. After the first three months, existing Verizon Wireless customers pay $50 a month, while other customers pay $70 a month. Customers at launch also get either a free Apple TV 4K or a Google Chromecast Ultra device. They also get three free months of Youtube TV.

"We see this as a great opportunity for customers to cut the cord and use a fixed wireless service instead of their existing wired service," Bill Stone, VP of Technology Development & Planning," said to ZDNet on Monday morning.

While Verizon isn't sharing exactly how many customers have signed up so far, Stone said there's been significant interest on the website Verizon set up a few weeks ago for potential customers.

While initial customers are getting white glove installation services free, Verizon intends to move toward a self-install option, Stone said. The initial rollout should help Verizon learn what's needed from a product that customers can easily install themselves.

Nicki Palmer, Verizon's chief network engineering officer and head of wireless networks, told ZDNet earlier that Verizon's 5G Home service will be launching in many more cities with a 5G mobile service to "follow quickly."

