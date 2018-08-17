13 wacky phones unlike anything you've ever seen

In 2018, most smartphones look nearly identical. That wasn't always the case.

iPhone X

When Apple first announced the iPhone X, you have to admit, it looked different. The notch on the front and vertical dual-cameras on the back just felt... wrong.

But over time, users have adjusted, and nearly every smartphone company has decided to adopt the notch look as well.

It just goes to show, sometimes the weird becomes the norm. Unfortunately, for the rest of the phones we've included here, that wasn't the case.

Ugly, wacky, and weird gadgets: More resources

Caption by: Jason Cipriani

