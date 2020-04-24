Verizon sheds consumer lines in Q1, but adds business accounts amid remote work, COVID-19 demand shifts

Verizon lost 525,000 consumer postpaid wireless customers in the first quarter but delivered better-than-expected earnings even as revenue was light. Those consumer losses were largely offset by business accounts that were added in the quarter.

The company's moving parts highlight how Verizon's position as an enterprise and business carrier allowed it to weather consumer spending during the COVID-19 pandemic. Indeed, Verizon said it added 475,000 retail business additions---phones, smartphones, tablets and connected devices---over the quarter largely due to demand from remote workers and home schooling.

When the additions and subtractions were finished, Verizon lost 50,000 retail postpaid customers with a postpaid churn of 1.08%.

Verizon reported first quarter net income of $4.29 billion, or $1 a share, on revenue of $31.6 billion, down 1.6% from a year ago. Non-GAAP earnings for the first quarter were $1.26 a share.

Wall Street was expecting Verizon to report non-GAAP first quarter earnings of $1.23 a share on revenue of $32.4 billion.

Verizon's consumer business took a hit as it lost 307,000 net wireless phone customers and 167,000 postpaid smartphone net losses. The company also lost 84,000 Fios video customers but added 59,000 Fios Internet subscribers.

CEO Hans Vestberg said Verizon maintained network quality during the COVID-19 crisis, which shaved about 4 cents a share off first quarter earnings. Key items in Verizon's quarter include:

Verizon grew wireless service revenue in its consumer and business divisions, but equipment revenue fell as stores were closed.

Verizon spent $5.4 billion on capital expenditures in the first quarter largely to build out its 5G network and support increased traffic.

The company increased its bad debt reserve by $228 million based on customers that are likely to seek payment relief.

Verizon closed 70% of its company-owned retail locations and that contributed to the customer losses.

Jetpacks, VPN services and high-speed circuits all saw strong demand in the quarter.

Verizon Media revenue was $1.7 billion, down 4% from a year ago, due to COVID-19. Verizon said customer engagement in its media properties surged, but ad rates fell.

As for the 2020 outlook, Verizon said it expects non-GAAP earnings to be between down 2% and up 2%. Verizon had projected earnings growth between 2% and 4%. Verizon pulled revenue guidance for the year.