Verkada disables accounts after reports its security cameras were breached

Following reports that live feeds from over 150,000 of its security cameras were exposed, including those situated in prisons, hospitals, schools, police stations, and Tesla factories, Verkada has disabled accounts to prevent further access.

According to Bloomberg, a group of hackers accessed the data collected by the Silicon Valley startup. The hackers are reported as saying they also have access to the full video archive of all Verkada customers.

Bloomberg claims to have sighted footage validating the details of the breach.

Verkada has described itself as bringing "the ease of use that consumer security solutions provide, to the levels of scale and protection that businesses and organisations require".

Commentary provided to Bloomberg from the hackers claiming responsibility for the incident said the breach intended to show the pervasiveness of video surveillance and the ease with which systems could be broken into.

"We have disabled all internal administrator accounts to prevent any unauthorised access," a Verkada spokesperson told ZDNet.

"Our internal security team and external security firm are investigating the scale and scope of this issue, and we have notified law enforcement."

The startup claims over 5,200 customers, including Cloudflare, Equinox, the Salvation Army, and Tesla. It is understood customers of the startup have been made aware of the issue.

