Vimeo embroiled in biometric 'face map' lawsuit over user privacy, consent

Vimeo is facing a lawsuit that claims the company has violated Illinois legislation on the collection and storage of biometric information belonging to residents.

In a lawsuit (.PDF) filed on September 20, as reported by Threat Post, complainants claim that Delaware-based Vimeo has violated the Illinois Biometrics Information Privacy Act (BIPA).

BIPA requires private companies that collect biometric information to maintain a public, written policy that transparently explains practices concerning this information, as well as guidelines on both data destruction and retention.

The company provides a platform for the creation, streaming, and sharing of HD and 4K video. The court case claims that Vimeo has illegally collected, stored, and used user biometric information without written consent, as required by BIPA.

While biometric information can include retina scans and fingerprints, in the video streaming platform's case, the issue surrounds 'face templates' created from Magisto users, including precise geometric maps of their facial features.

"Vimeo is actively collecting, storing, and using -- without providing notice, obtaining informed written consent or publishing data retention policies -- the biometrics of thousands of unwitting individuals throughout the country whose faces appear in photographs and/or videos uploaded to the Magisto "smart video editor" application in Illinois," the lawsuit reads.

"Each face template that Vimeo extracts is unique to a particular individual, in the same way that a fingerprint or voiceprint uniquely identifies one and only one person," court documents added.

The plaintiff, Illinois resident Bradley Acaley, brought the class-action lawsuit forward after downloading the Magisto app in late 2017. Having purchased a $120 year-long subscription, Acaley uploaded videos and photos of himself and his family, which apparently could no longer be accessed after the subscription expired.

Court documents claim that immediately after upload, this content was analyzed by Vimeo to create his facial template, later used by Vimeo to locate him in photos, as well as recognize his gender, age, race, and location -- all without permission.

Acaley has also argued that Vimeo did not give him the possibility of opting out or a way to remove his biometric markers from Vimeo storage.

The lawsuit, made on behalf of thousands of Illinois residents who may have been caught up in the alleged BIPA violations, attempts to ensure the platform will comply in the future with BIPA, as well as secure statutory damages.

Vimeo is not the only technology company to fall foul of BIPA. In August, Facebook lost a case filed with the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit to have a lawsuit based on the same legislation thrown out.

A class-action lawsuit levied against the social media giant alleges that Facebook's tag suggestions feature, which compares biometric identifiers with a photo to identify individuals for matches, invades the privacy of over 12 million Illinois residents. Facebook intends to fight the ruling.

ZDNet has reached out to Vimeo and will update if we hear back.

