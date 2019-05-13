Virgin Australia's 'technical issue' causing delays at check-in

Passengers hoping to fly via Virgin Australia on Monday have been met with delays, following a technical issue impacting the airline's check-in process.

The airline took to Twitter to confirm the incident at 12.57pm AEST.

"We're experiencing a technical issue with our check-in system at airports across our network. As a result, guests may experience delays with check-in. Our ground crew are on hand to assist guests arriving at the airport. Thanks for your patience as we work to resolve this issue," Virgin Australia wrote.

The airline confirmed the outage was causing delays across Australia, also saying it was hoping to have operations back to normal as soon as possible.

At 2.39pm AEST, Virgin Australia updated passengers, again via social media.

"We are experiencing a IT outage which is impacting our check-in system across our network," it wrote. "As a result, we are experiencing congestion at a number of our check-in halls at ports and some flights have been delayed.

"Our IT teams are currently working to resolve this issue. We apologise for the inconvenience caused and will keep you updated as more information comes to hand."

The outage follows delays at Australian airports two weeks ago, thanks to an IT outage experienced by the Australian Border Force (ABF).

An ABF spokesperson told ZDNet it was working with the Department of Home Affairs to resolve the IT systems outage that was impacting inbound and outbound passenger processing at international airports.

Additional ABF staff were deployed to process passengers manually.

