Border Force confirms IT outage affecting Australia's international airports

Passengers trying to enter or leave Australia on Monday morning have been delayed following an IT outage experienced by the Australian Border Force (ABF).

The outage is affecting Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane international airports.

A spokesperson for the ABF told ZDNet the government entity is working to resolve the issue that is creating delays in processing both inbound and outbound passengers.

"The Australian Border Force is working with the Department of Home Affairs to resolve an IT systems outage impacting inbound and outbound passenger processing at international airports," the spokesperson said.

"Additional ABF staff have been deployed to process passengers and to minimise delays."

Passengers took to Twitter on Monday morning, sharing photos of long lines at the electronic passport gates which were reported as not working, resulting in staff processing passengers manually.

Advice to passengers from the ABF is to arrive at airports early to allow additional time for processing. ABF did not provide a timeframe for when it expects the outage to be rectified.

