Virtualization, CAD, Bitcoin, API integration most valuable tech skills for indie workers

Freelancers in the technology sector are raking in between $125 to $215 for skills such as Bitcoin, virtual machines, computer assisted design and integration across APIs and systems, according to a ranking from Upwork.
Upwork, which is a freelance market place, said in a blog post that the wages highlight how companies are melding staff with contract workers on a project-by-project basis. The top skills on Upwork span categories including technology, marketing, law and finance.
Here's a look at that tech skills in demand.
UPWORK: 20 HIGHEST-PAYING TECH SKILLS FOR INDEPENDENT WORKERS
Skill Average Hourly Rate
- Bitcoin $215
- Image object recognition $180
- Virtual machine $175
- SQR $170
- Lucene search $165
- OrcCAD $165
- P-CAD $165
- Clustering $165
- DHTML $150
- SAP CPI $150
- Google Adsense API $150
- Oracle Integration Cloud $145
- Dell Boomi $140
- Google Experiments $140
- VWO $140
- Virtualization $135
- Backup administration $135
- Open CV $135
- Expression engine $130
- Systems development $125
This data was sourced from the Upwork database and is based on average hourly rates charged by U.S. freelancers from Jan 1, 2019 - June 30, 2019. Each skill had a minimum of 2 contracts and 40 hours billed (equivalent of 1 week of work and more than 1 project) for reliability.
