Virtualization, CAD, Bitcoin, API integration most valuable tech skills for indie workers

Freelancers in the technology sector are raking in between $125 to $215 for skills such as Bitcoin, virtual machines, computer assisted design and integration across APIs and systems, according to a ranking from Upwork.

Upwork, which is a freelance market place, said in a blog post that the wages highlight how companies are melding staff with contract workers on a project-by-project basis. The top skills on Upwork span categories including technology, marketing, law and finance.

Here's a look at that tech skills in demand.

UPWORK: 20 HIGHEST-PAYING TECH SKILLS FOR INDEPENDENT WORKERS

Skill Average Hourly Rate

Bitcoin $215 Image object recognition $180 Virtual machine $175 SQR $170 Lucene search $165 OrcCAD $165 P-CAD $165 Clustering $165 DHTML $150 SAP CPI $150 Google Adsense API $150 Oracle Integration Cloud $145 Dell Boomi $140 Google Experiments $140 VWO $140 Virtualization $135 Backup administration $135 Open CV $135 Expression engine $130 Systems development $125

This data was sourced from the Upwork database and is based on average hourly rates charged by U.S. freelancers from Jan 1, 2019 - June 30, 2019. Each skill had a minimum of 2 contracts and 40 hours billed (equivalent of 1 week of work and more than 1 project) for reliability.

