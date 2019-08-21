Virtualization, CAD, Bitcoin, API integration most valuable tech skills for indie workers

Upwork aggregated the most highly paid technology skills on its freelance network.

Freelancers in the technology sector are raking in between $125 to $215 for skills such as Bitcoin, virtual machines, computer assisted design and integration across APIs and systems, according to a ranking from Upwork.

Upwork, which is a freelance market place, said in a blog post that the wages highlight how companies are melding staff with contract workers on a project-by-project basis. The top skills on Upwork span categories including technology, marketing, law and finance.  

Here's a look at that tech skills in demand. 

UPWORK: 20 HIGHEST-PAYING TECH SKILLS FOR INDEPENDENT WORKERS

Skill                                                                                                         Average Hourly Rate

  1. Bitcoin                                                                                                   $215                                      
  2. Image object recognition                                                                 $180                      
  3. Virtual machine                                                                                  $175                                      
  4. SQR                                                                                                        $170                                      
  5. Lucene search                                                                                     $165                                      
  6. OrcCAD                                                                                                 $165                                      
  7. P-CAD                                                                                                    $165                                      
  8. Clustering                                                                                             $165                                                                      
  9. DHTML                                                                                                  $150                                      
  10. SAP CPI                                                                                                  $150                                                      
  11. Google Adsense API                                                                           $150                                      
  12. Oracle Integration Cloud                                                                  $145                                      
  13. Dell Boomi                                                                                            $140                                      
  14. Google Experiments                                                                          $140                                      
  15. VWO                                                                                                      $140                                      
  16. Virtualization                                                                                       $135                                                      
  17. Backup administration                                                                      $135                                      
  18. Open CV                                                                                                $135
  19. Expression engine                                                                               $130      
  20. Systems development                                                                       $125                      

This data was sourced from the Upwork database and is based on average hourly rates charged by U.S. freelancers from Jan 1, 2019 - June 30, 2019. Each skill had a minimum of 2 contracts and 40 hours billed (equivalent of 1 week of work and more than 1 project) for reliability.

