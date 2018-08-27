VMware buys CloudHealth to bolster cloud operations platform

VMware on Monday said that it will acquire CloudHealth Technologies, makers of a cloud operations platform that aims to help enterprises analyze cost, usage, security and performance of computing environments across native public clouds like AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

VMware plans to combine the CloudHealth platform with its existing Wavefront, Secure State and Cloud Automation platforms in an effort to offer a "pit crew" like service that manages a company's multi-cloud operation needs.

"CloudHealth delivers benefits to our customers across cost management, resource optimization, granular visibility and reporting," Raghu Raghuram COO of Products and Cloud Services for VMware, wrote in a blog post.

Wavefront, Raghuram said, provides insights and analytics at scale for cloud native applications, while Secure State is all about adhering to configurations, ferreting out discrepancies across layers and alerting for cloud security and compliance risks across cloud assets. Meantime, VMware Cloud Automation is said to provide infrastructure as code capabilities, a policy based self-service catalog, and release automation and continuous delivery capabilities.

"Together, these capabilities define the VMware Cloud Operations Platform," Raghuram said.

CloudHealth also brings VMware a substantial customer base of around 3,000 that includes Yelp, Dow Jones, Zendesk, Skyscanner and SHI. VMware expects the deal to close in the third quarter of the company fiscal 2019.

