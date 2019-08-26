VMware Cloud on Dell EMC now available

VMware has introduced new and expanded cloud offerings that it says will help customers meet the unique needs of traditional and modern applications, calling hybrid cloud the new standard for the enterprise.

The company is positioning itself to enable a consistent hybrid cloud platform spanning all major public clouds -- AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud -- and more than 60 VMware Cloud Verified partners worldwide.

It boasts more than 70 million workloads running on VMware, of which 10 million are in the cloud, running in more than 10,000 data centres run by VMware Cloud providers.

"Bottom line here is the different application platforms, the application services that our customers want to run, we can let them run practically anywhere, and we can give them consistent operations, consistent telemetry, consistent tooling for all of these as well," Chris Wolf CTO, Global Field and Industry at VMware told media.

Unveiling a slew of hybrid cloud enhancements at VMworld in San Francisco on Monday, the first is the initial availability of VMware Cloud on Dell EMC to customers in the United States.

VMware Cloud on Dell EMC is core to the Dell Technologies Cloud Data Center-as-a-Service solution, which was unveiled at Dell Technologies World in April. The offering has been shaped as providing simple, more secure, and scalable infrastructure delivered as-a-service to customers' on-premises data centre and edge locations.

"This gives you that full cloud infrastructure as a service model, but the ability to actually physically run that IaaS wherever you want -- that's important," Wolf said.

"Sometimes our customers have privacy issues, or they might have regulatory issues, or there might be some latency considerations, or application dependencies, where they want to actually bring the cloud to them instead of sort of moving things out to the cloud.

"That's the value proposition of VMware Cloud on Dell EMC -- this is a fully supported cloud, IaaS, that a customer can now deploy on premises, and we're announcing initial availability."

Following VMware Cloud on AWS receiving enhancements, the companies used VMworld 2019 to detail research they said shows strong cost savings and return on investment when migrating to VMware Cloud on AWS. VMware Cloud on AWS is now available in 16 AWS regions globally.

Also announced on Monday, VMware vRealize Operations 8.0 will deliver new and enhanced capabilities for self-driving hybrid cloud and hyperconverged infrastructure operations, as well as multi-cloud monitoring.

The latest release will also deliver intent-driven continuous performance optimisation, more efficient capacity management, intelligent remediation, and integrated compliance and configuration.

The capabilities will essentially enable customers to manage multi-cloud resources and applications with the same software used to manage their data centre.

A SaaS offering, VMware vRealize Operations Cloud is now in tech preview.

VMware vRealize Automation 8.0 will similarly enable IT and DevOps to automate the self-service deployment and day 2 operations of complex applications, VMs, and containers on any cloud.

The solution will be built on a container-based microservices architecture and will be available as part of VMware vRealize Automation Cloud, previously known as Cloud Automation Services.

Meanwhile, VMware vRealize Suite 2019 software will integrate vRealize Automation 8.0 and vRealize Operations 8.0 to deliver what the company touted as "advanced closed loop optimisation capabilities that enable continuous performance optimisation, simplify IT operations, and lower IT costs".

After scooping up CloudHealth in 2018, VMware on Monday also announced CloudHealth Hybrid -- a new service that will extend the functionality that CloudHealth delivers to public cloud environments, to VMware hybrid cloud environments.

