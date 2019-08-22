VMware Cloud on AWS gains workloads, but challenges remain

According to a survey by Faction, VMware Cloud on AWS is popular as a way to extend data centers, but there are usage and migration challenges.

VMware Cloud on AWS is gaining interest, deployments and more workloads, but there are challenges revolving around cost management, network complexity and prerequisites from AWS, according to a survey by Faction, a multi-cloud managed service provider.

Faction's findings, based on a survey of 1,156 IT and business professionals, are notable as VMworld kicks off next week and multi-cloud deployments are a main theme. Faction's primary conclusion is that migrations for VMware Cloud on AWS are going to increase over the next two years. The VMware-AWS partnership is a successful partnership that has built up in recent years to blend multicloud deployments. IBM and Red Hat and Microsoft Azure are likely to be hybrid cloud counterweights to VMware Cloud on AWS. 

High level takeaways from Faction include:

  • 29% of respondents plan to increase workloads on VMware Cloud on AWS in the next 12 months, 15% plan to start running workloads and 14% plan to increase workloads.
  • 23% of respondents planning to migrate or deploy VMware Cloud on AWS plan to do so in the next 12 months and another 26% plan to migrate in 24 months.
  • Today, 25% of respondents are using VMware Cloud on AWS.
  • Nearly half--49%--of respondents are using VMware Cloud on AWS as a data center extension.
faction-use-cases-for-vmware-on-aws.png

  • 54% of respondents are considering VMware Cloud on AWS for scalability followed by strategic IT initiatives at 49% and cost savings at 45%.
  • Private cloud users are most likely considering VMware Cloud on AWS.
  • 48% of respondents said they weren't adopting VMware Cloud on AWS due to costs.
faction-non-adoption-of-vmw-on-aws.png

  • Respondents already on VMware Cloud on AWS said the top migration challenges were actually executing, assessing workloads and finding experienced personal.
  • Usage challenges were cost management, network complexity and AWS prerequisites.
  • Just because enterprises are using VMware Cloud on AWS doesn't mean they aren't tapping multiple services. Respondents use an average of 2.59 clouds such as Microsoft Azure, AWS and Google Cloud. Half of users were using Kubernetes. Why VMware's Kubernetes investment will shape your multi-cloud strategy
faction-migration-challenges-vmw-aws.png

faction-survey-multicloud.png

