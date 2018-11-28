​AWS Outpost brings AWS cloud hardware on-premises

After announcing a partnership with VMware two years ago, and earlier this year unveiling VMware Cloud on AWS, Amazon Web Services has made available its own datacentre hardware, launching AWS Outpost.

AWS Outpost essentially brings AWS cloud hardware on-premises.

AWS Outposts is fully managed and comprises configurable compute and storage racks allowing customers to run compute and storage on-premises and connect to the rest of AWS's cloud.

CEO Andy Jassy said AWS Outpost is a way to run AWS infrastructure on premises for a "truly consistent" hybrid experience.

It's available in two options, with the first through the VMware Cloud on AWS and the second as AWS native.

Option 1: For customers who want to use the same VMware control plane and APIs they've been using to run their infrastructure, they will be able to run VMware Cloud on AWS locally on AWS Outposts.

The companies said this delivers the VMware Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) compute, storage, and networking infrastructure on-premises and managed as a Service from the same console as VMware Cloud on AWS.

Option 2: For customers who prefer the same exact APIs and control plane they're used to running in AWS's cloud, but on-premises, they can use the AWS native variant of AWS Outposts.

"Customers want to work on-premises and in the cloud the exact same way," Jassy said.

Joining Jassy on stage during his keynote at re:Invent on Wednesday, VMware CEO Pat Gelsinger said AWS Outpost was another example of where the two technology behemoths have joined forces to innovate.

"We're excited," Gelsinger said. "We're committed to this partnership and we're seeing it expand."

Gelsinger also announced new capabilities to complement Jassy's -- VMware Cloud Foundation for EC2 -- bringing many of VMware's technologies and offering it for Outpost.

"These customers will have the opportunity to run other software with native AWS Outposts, starting with a new integrated offering from VMware called VMware Cloud Foundation for EC2, which will feature popular VMware technologies and services that work across VMware, and Amazon EC2 environments, like NSX, VMware AppDefense, and VMware vRealize Automation," the companies explained in a statement.

"Customers are telling us that they don't want a hybrid experience that attempts to recreate a stunted version of a cloud on-premises, because it's perpetually out of sync with the cloud version and requires a lot of heavy lifting, managing custom hardware, different control planes, different tooling, and manual software updates," Jassy added.

"There just isn't a lot of value in that type of on-premises offering and that's why these solutions aren't getting much traction."