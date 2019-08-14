VMware in talks to buy Pivotal Software for $15 a share, up from $8.30 close Wednesday

VMware said it is pondering a purchase of Pivotal Software, which disclosed a price of $15 a share in cash. Both companies are owned by Dell Technologies.

The talks were disclosed in a Dell Technologies regulatory filing. VMware confirmed the talks, but said it regularly looks at options to advance its strategy--even when the partner is basically a sibling.

In a statement, Pivotal said:

Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE: PVTL), a leading cloud-native platform provider, confirms that, through a Special Committee of its Board of Directors, it is in discussions with VMware, Inc. ("VMware") regarding a potential business combination, and we are proceeding to negotiate definitive agreements with regards to a transaction in which VMware would acquire all of the outstanding shares of Class A common stock of Pivotal for cash at a per share price equal to $15.00. However, a definitive agreement between Pivotal and VMware has not been executed. There can be no assurances that a definitive agreement will be executed between the parties.

Here's what VMware said: