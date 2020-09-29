VMware, Nvidia integrate on architecture, technology as they aim to accelerate AI adoption

VMware and Nvidia are integrating the latter's artificial intelligence applications for unified management of apps, security and data processing unit accelerators.

The partnership secures Nvidia's role in hybrid clouds as VMware outlined an architecture that incorporates data processing units (DPUs) in the data center, cloud and edge. Specifically, AI software on Nvidia's NGC hub will be integrated into VMware vSphere, Cloud Foundation and Tanzu.

Both companies said the bet was that the integration would be able to speed up AI adoption in enterprises.

Krish Prasad, general manager of VMware's cloud platform business, said "AI workloads no longer need any kind of specialized set up based on bare metal or specialized tools to run it."

VMware and Nvidia also said they will partner on Project Monterey to create an architecture based on SmartNIC technology and include Nvidia's programmable BlueField-2 DPU to support machine learning and data-focused apps.

Manuvir Das, head of enterprise computing at Nvidia, said:

There is a set of companies using AI a lot and at scale and they have differentiated themselves. Our belief is that we should make AI available to the broader set of companies so they can benefit from AI too. It doesn't matter what industry you're in, if you have access to AI you can make your product and customer experience better.

Under the partnership, the companies outlined the following integrations.

The integration of Nvidia NGC with VMware vSphere and Cloud Foundation will simplify the use of AI workloads using containers and virtual machines.

Data scientists, researchers and developers will get access to NGC's cloud GPU optimized containers, models and software developer kits.

NGC software is supported on a set of pre-tested Nvidia A100 servers from vendors like Dell Technologies, HPE and Lenovo.

Collaboration on the hybrid cloud architecture will support a new security model that offloads hypervisor, networking, security and storage tasks from the CPU to the DPU. VMware will extend the VMware Cloud Foundation model to bare metal servers.

Project Monterey is in technical preview and features the Nvidia Bluefield 2 DPU with VMware Cloud Foundation.

