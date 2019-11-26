VMware Q3 solid as it aims to integrate Carbon Black, Pivotal

VMware delivered revenue growth of 12% in the third quarter as CEO Pat Gelsinger said the company saw solid growth. The company closed the acquisition of Carbon Black and aims to bring Pivotal into the fold by the end of the year.

The company reported third quarter earnings of $621 million, or $1.50 a share, on revenue of $2.46 billion, up 12% from a year ago. Non-GAAP earnings for the quarter were $1.49 a share.

Wall Street was expecting VMware to report third quarter non-GAAP earnings of $1.43 a share on revenue of $2.41 billion.

VMware recently made a bevy of moves at VMworld including the acquisitions of Carbon Black and Pivotal. VMware noted that hybrid cloud subscription and SaaS revenue was 13% of total sales in the third quarter.

Separately, VMware said that Jean-Pierre Brulard will be executive vice president of worldwide sales effective Feb. 1. Maurizio Carli will transition to an "operational role."

More on VMware:

The bulk of VMware's revenue is license and maintenance. International revenue represents 52% of VMware's total sales.

More on VMware parent Dell Technologies: