Dell Technologies updates HPC portfolio with new services for AI deployments

Dell Technologies on Tuesday announced several updates to its high-performance computing (HPC) portfolio, including new services that aim to simplify and accelerate HPC and AI deployments.

Key updates include an all new validated design for the Domino Data Science Platform, as well as four new reference architectures -- optimized for Intel Xeon Scalable processors -- with AI partners including DataRobot, Grid Dynamics, Iguazio and Kubeflow on Red Hat OpenShift.

Additionally, the company introduced expanded capacity for Dell EMC PowerVault ME4, designed to deliver HPC storage in a smaller form factor. Dell also unveiled the Dell EMC PowerSwitch Z9332F-ON, a 400GbE open networking switch designed for high performance workloads.

Meanwhile, Dell also launched new turnkey services for the ArcaStream PixStor and ThinkParQ BeeGFS file systems. The new ThinkParQ service aims to speed up input/output intensive workloads, making it easier to scale from small clusters to enterprise-class systems either on premises or in the cloud. The new PixStor Storage service offers a parallel file system for performing archiving and analytics in place.

On the GPU side, Dell EMC announced new Nvidia GPU and Intel FPGA options across its server portfolio. Specifically, Nvidia T4 Tensor Core GPUs are now available as a new accelerator option for the Dell EMC DSS 8440 serve, along with Nvidia Quadro RTX for Dell EMC PowerEdge servers. The Intel FPGA Programmable Acceleration Card D5005 is also a new option for the PowerEdge R740xd and R940xa servers.

