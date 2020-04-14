VMware rolls out updates for app development and cloud management

VMware on Tuesday is rolling out a series of product updates to its Tanzu portfolio for application development. It's also making the vRealize Operations Cloud available for consistent operations across across a hybrid or multi-cloud environment.

The Tanzu portfolio debuted in March, providing a package of tools for obuilding and managing modern applications. VMware's goal, CEO Pat Gelsinger said at the time, is to become "the ubiquitous, central infrastructure to enable our customers' digital transformation."

Now, Tanzu Application Service (TAS) 2.9 is now generally available, expanding the number of workloads, like certain .NET and "chatty" applications, that run on the platform. TAS was previously the Pivotal Application Service (PAS) -- it was rebranded following the close of VMware's $2.7 billion Pivotal acquisition.

Meanwhile, TAS on Kubernetes is now in beta, integrating elements of Cloud Foundry, Istio and

Envoy. With a smaller footprint, TAS for Kubernetes provides more flexibility in terms of where an organization can run TAS, including edge locations.

Tanzu Build Service (TBS) is also now in beta. The service automates container creation, management and governance.

The updates also bring new capabilities from an infrastructure perspective. Tanzu Kubernetes Grid (TKG) is now generally available, providing a Kubernetes runtime that helps customers install and run a multi-cluster Kubernetes environment on any infrastructure. Also, Tanzu Kubernetes Grid Integrated Edition (formerly known as VMware Enterprise PKS) 1.7 is now generally available. The new version adds more security and configurability features.

Meanwhile, for cloud management, vRealize Operations Cloud is now available. The SaaS product, first announced at VMworld, provides visibility across private, hybrid and public clouds. It effectively provides capabilities equivalent to those that vRealize Operations brings to on-premise environments, including automatic and continuous performance optimization, intelligent remediation, and integrated compliance.

Prior and related coverage: